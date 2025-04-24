S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

INDIANA, Pa., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $33.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $33.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of $31.2 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter of 2025 Highlights:

Strong return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.41%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.67% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 13.29% compared to ROA of 1.37%, ROE of 9.57% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 13.25% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) was 1.73% compared to 1.72% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 4 basis points to 3.81% compared to 3.77% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total portfolio loans increased $93.4 million, or 4.89% annualized, compared to December 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased $109.8 million, with customer deposit growth of $134.7 million, or 7.23% annualized, offset by a decrease in brokered deposits of $24.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Asset quality remained solid with net recoveries and a negative $3.0 million provision for credit losses compared to a negative $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Nonperforming assets decreased $5.5 million to $22.4 million, or 0.29% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO), compared to $27.9 million, or 0.36%, at December 31, 2024.

"We are pleased to report a strong first quarter driven by solid customer deposit and loan growth, an increase in net interest margin and excellent asset quality," said Chief Executive Officer Chris McComish. "As we navigate the current environment, our focus remains firmly in support of our customers while executing on our growth-oriented business drivers."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $83.3 million in both the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 4 basis points to 3.81% compared to 3.77% in the prior quarter. The yield on average total interest- earning assets decreased 8 basis points to 5.70% compared to 5.78% in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to lower interest rates. Total average interest-bearing liability costs decreased 16 basis points to 2.87% compared to 3.03% in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to lower deposit costs and a reduction in higher-cost borrowings. Total average borrowings decreased $56.8 million to $218.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $274.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained solid for the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was $99.0 million, or 1.26% of total portfolio loans at March 31, 2025 compared to $101.5 million, or 1.31%, at December 31, 2024. The 5 basis point decline in the ACL to total portfolio loans related to a $4.2 million decrease in specific reserves compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses was a negative $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to a negative $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Both the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024 had net loan recoveries. Nonperforming assets to total portfolio loans plus OREO decreased 7 basis points to 0.29% at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.36% at December 31, 2024.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $0.7 million to $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $11.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Customer activity was seasonally slower in the first quarter of 2025 resulting in lower debit card fees and service charges on deposit accounts. During the first quarter of 2025, a $2.3 million realized loss was recognized related to the repositioning of securities into longer duration, higher-yielding securities compared to a similar $2.6 million realized securities loss in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total noninterest expenses remain consistent at $55.1 million compared to $55.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.7 billion at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Total portfolio loans increased $93.4 million, or 4.89% annualized, compared to December 31, 2024. The commercial loan portfolio increased $81.6 million with growth in commercial real estate of $74.2 million and commercial construction of $27.3 million partially offset by a decrease in commercial and industrial of $19.9 million compared to December 31, 2024. The consumer loan portfolio increased $11.8 million compared to December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased $109.8 million, or 5.72% annualized, compared to December 31, 2024. Customer deposit growth continues to be strong allowing for a reduction in higher-cost borrowings and brokered deposits. Customer deposit growth was $134.7 million, or 7.23% annualized, which was offset by lower brokered deposits of $24.9 million. Total borrowings decreased $55.0 million to $195.3 million compared to $250.3 million at December 31, 2024.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Conference Call

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.7 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholder's equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

2025

2024

2024



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $114,340

$117,334

$118,577

Investment Securities:











Taxable 10,073

10,167

8,595

Tax-exempt 157

164

193

Dividends 278

214

389

Total Interest and Dividend Income 124,848

127,879

127,754















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 38,354

40,627

36,662

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other 3,171

3,994

7,615

Total Interest Expense 41,525

44,621

44,277















NET INTEREST INCOME 83,323

83,258

83,477

Provision for credit losses (3,040)

(2,462)

2,627

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 86,363

85,720

80,850















NONINTEREST INCOME











(Loss) gain on sale of securities (2,295)

(2,592)

3

Debit and credit card 4,188

4,627

4,235

Service charges on deposit accounts 3,962

4,175

3,828

Wealth management 3,084

3,151

3,042

Other 1,490

1,710

1,722

Total Noninterest Income 10,429

11,071

12,830















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 29,853

30,816

29,512

Data processing and information technology 4,930

5,338

4,954

Occupancy 4,302

3,755

3,870

Furniture, equipment and software 3,483

3,295

3,472

Marketing 1,615

1,622

1,943

Other taxes 1,494

2,274

1,871

Professional services and legal 1,286

1,116

1,720

FDIC insurance 1,040

1,045

1,049

Other noninterest expense 7,088

6,184

6,129

Total Noninterest Expense 55,091

55,445

54,520

Income Before Taxes 41,701

41,346

39,160

Income tax expense 8,300

8,281

7,921

Net Income $33,401

$33,065

$31,239















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 38,261,299

38,259,449

38,233,280

Average shares outstanding - diluted 38,599,656

38,570,784

38,418,085

Diluted earnings per share $0.87

$0.86

$0.81

Dividends declared per share $0.34

$0.34

$0.33

Dividend yield (annualized) 3.67 %

3.56 %

4.11 %

Dividends paid to net income 38.97 %

39.36 %

40.39 %

Book value $37.06

$36.08

$33.87

Tangible book value (1) $27.24

$26.25

$24.03

Market value $37.05

$38.22

$32.08















Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Return on average assets 1.41 %

1.37 %

1.32 %

Return on average shareholders' equity 9.67 %

9.57 %

9.74 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2) 13.29 %

13.25 %

13.85 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(3) 1.73 %

1.72 %

1.76 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4) 56.99 %

56.93 %

56.21 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

2025

2024

2024



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $211,836

$244,820

$207,462

Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,011,111

987,591

970,728

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 3,462,246

3,388,017

3,367,722

Commercial and industrial 1,520,475

1,540,397

1,597,119

Commercial construction 380,129

352,886

360,086

Total Commercial Loans 5,362,850

5,281,300

5,324,927

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 1,670,750

1,649,639

1,500,499

Home equity 660,594

653,756

645,780

Installment and other consumer 98,165

104,757

108,232

Consumer construction 43,990

53,506

76,596

Total Consumer Loans 2,473,499

2,461,658

2,331,107

Total Portfolio Loans 7,836,349

7,742,958

7,656,034

Allowance for credit losses (99,010)

(101,494)

(104,802)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net 7,737,339

7,641,464

7,551,232

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 13,445

15,231

13,703

Goodwill 373,424

373,424

373,424

Other Intangible assets, net 2,813

3,055

3,762

Other assets 368,308

392,387

418,792

Total Assets $9,718,276

$9,657,972

$9,539,103















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $2,164,491

$2,185,242

$2,188,927

Interest-bearing demand 809,722

812,768

848,729

Money market 2,210,081

2,040,285

1,882,157

Savings 886,007

877,859

936,056

Certificates of deposit 1,822,632

1,866,963

1,744,478

Total Deposits 7,892,933

7,783,117

7,600,347















Borrowings:











Short-term borrowings 95,000

150,000

285,000

Long-term borrowings 50,876

50,896

39,156

Junior subordinated debt securities 49,433

49,418

49,373

Total Borrowings 195,309

250,314

373,529

Other liabilities 212,000

244,247

270,153

Total Liabilities 8,300,242

8,277,678

8,244,029















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 1,418,034

1,380,294

1,295,074

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,718,276

$9,657,972

$9,539,103















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 14.59 %

14.29 %

13.58 %

Tangible common equity / tangible assets(5) 11.16 %

10.82 %

10.03 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.09 %

11.98 %

11.30 %

Common equity tier 1 capital 14.67 %

14.58 %

13.59 %

Risk-based capital - tier 1 14.99 %

14.90 %

13.91 %

Risk-based capital - total 16.57 %

16.49 %

15.49 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2025

2024

2024





First

Fourth

First



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks $128,739 4.46 % $172,179 4.85 % $144,637 5.75 %

Securities, at fair value 990,414 3.59 % 992,653 3.34 % 966,703 2.81 %

Loans held for sale - 0.00 % 117 6.61 % 176 7.12 %

Commercial real estate 3,395,599 5.82 % 3,328,052 5.83 % 3,365,142 5.92 %

Commercial and industrial 1,535,235 6.69 % 1,538,983 6.92 % 1,626,633 7.36 %

Commercial construction 374,881 6.95 % 368,566 7.99 % 365,088 7.70 %

Total Commercial Loans 5,305,715 6.15 % 5,235,601 6.30 % 5,356,863 6.48 %

Residential mortgage 1,660,177 5.21 % 1,635,313 5.14 % 1,478,609 4.93 %

Home equity 653,113 6.30 % 649,152 6.66 % 648,265 6.99 %

Installment and other consumer 99,402 7.97 % 105,478 8.18 % 110,899 8.64 %

Consumer construction 45,157 6.86 % 56,165 6.70 % 69,676 5.60 %

Total Consumer Loans 2,457,849 5.64 % 2,446,108 5.71 % 2,307,449 5.71 %

Total Portfolio Loans 7,763,564 5.99 % 7,681,709 6.11 % 7,664,312 6.25 %

Total Loans 7,763,564 5.99 % 7,681,826 6.11 % 7,664,488 6.25 %

Total other earning assets 16,768 6.74 % 13,680 6.59 % 25,335 7.12 %

Total Interest-earning Assets 8,899,485 5.70 % 8,860,338 5.78 % 8,801,163 5.86 %

Noninterest-earning assets 727,176

711,374

737,742



Total Assets $9,626,661

$9,571,712

$9,538,905



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand $779,309 1.00 % $780,396 1.03 % $829,095 1.12 %

Money market 2,088,346 2.97 % 2,060,103 3.17 % 1,920,009 3.15 %

Savings 884,636 0.66 % 874,699 0.70 % 939,467 0.63 %

Certificates of deposit 1,860,840 4.29 % 1,818,755 4.52 % 1,639,059 4.37 %

Total Interest-bearing Deposits 5,613,131 2.77 % 5,533,953 2.92 % 5,327,630 2.77 %

Short-term borrowings 117,722 4.63 % 159,011 4.84 % 408,351 5.37 %

Long-term borrowings 50,886 3.80 % 66,364 3.76 % 39,221 4.53 %

Junior subordinated debt securities 49,423 7.17 % 49,408 7.69 % 49,364 8.23 %

Total Borrowings 218,031 5.01 % 274,783 5.09 % 496,936 5.59 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities 43,926 4.40 % 40,055 4.71 % 52,239 5.42 %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 5,875,088 2.87 % 5,848,791 3.03 % 5,876,805 3.03 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,350,574

2,348,014

2,371,586



Shareholders' equity 1,400,999

1,374,907

1,290,514



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,626,661

$9,571,712

$9,538,905



















Net Interest Margin (6)

3.81 %

3.77 %

3.84 %



















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2025

2024

2024





First

Fourth

First



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Nonaccrual Loans













Commercial loans:

% Loans

% Loans

% Loans

Commercial real estate $3,441 0.10 % $4,173 0.12 % $18,082 0.54 %

Commercial and industrial 6,749 0.44 % 12,570 0.82 % 3,092 0.19 %

Commercial construction 1,006 0.26 % - - % 4,960 1.38 %

Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans 11,196 0.21 % 16,743 0.32 % 26,134 0.49 %

Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage 6,957 0.42 % 7,628 0.46 % 4,160 0.28 %

Home equity 3,968 0.60 % 3,336 0.51 % 2,709 0.42 %

Installment and other consumer 218 0.22 % 230 0.22 % 206 0.19 %

Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans 11,143 0.45 % 11,194 0.45 % 7,075 0.30 %

Total Nonaccrual Loans $22,339 0.29 % $27,937 0.36 % $33,209 0.43 %









2025

2024

2024



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs











Charge-offs $884

$1,964

$6,939

Recoveries (911)

(2,022)

(350)

Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs ($27)

($58)

$6,589















Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate ($146)

($1,359)

$5,238

Commercial and industrial 154

1,139

950

Commercial construction 30

-

-

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) 38

(220)

6,188

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 13

10

7

Home equity 19

114

105

Installment and other consumer (97)

38

289

Total Consumer Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs (65)

162

401

Total Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs ($27)

($58)

$6,589





2025

2024

2024



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonaccrual loans $22,339

$27,937

$33,209

OREO 29

8

140

Total nonperforming assets 22,368

27,945

33,349

Nonaccrual loans / total loans 0.29 %

0.36 %

0.43 %

Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO 0.29 %

0.36 %

0.44 %

Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans 1.26 %

1.31 %

1.37 %

Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans 443 %

363 %

316 %

Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs ($27)

($58)

$6,589

Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs (annualized) / average loans (0.00 %)

(0.00 %)

0.35 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

2025

2024

2024



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,418,034

$1,380,294

$1,295,074

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,646)

(375,837)

(376,396)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,042,388

$1,004,457

$918,678

Common shares outstanding 38,261,299

38,259,449

38,233,280

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $27.24

$26.25

$24.03

Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.













(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized) $135,460

$131,541

$125,643

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax 772

858

944

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $136,232

$132,399

$126,587















Average total shareholders' equity $1,400,999

$1,374,907

$1,290,514

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,741)

(375,879)

(376,518)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $1,025,258

$999,028

$913,996

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 13.29 %

13.25 %

13.85 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.













(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes $41,701

$41,346

$39,160

Plus: net loss (gain) on sale of securities 2,295

2,592

(3)

Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange -

(186)

-

Plus: Provision for credit losses (3,040)

(2,462)

2,627

Total $40,956

$41,290

$41,784

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $166,099

$164,262

$168,054

Average assets $9,626,661

$9,571,712

$9,538,905

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.73 %

1.72 %

1.76 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.













(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense $55,091

$55,445

$54,520















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $83,323

$83,258

$83,477

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 617

660

692

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 83,940

83,918

84,169

Noninterest income 10,429

11,071

12,830

Plus: net loss (gain) on sale of securities 2,295

2,592

(3)

Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange -

(186)

-

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $96,664

$97,395

$96,996

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 56.99 %

56.93 %

56.21 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

2025

2024

2024



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(5) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,418,034

$1,380,294

$1,295,074

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,646)

(375,837)

(376,396)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,042,388

$1,004,457

$918,678















Total assets $9,718,276

$9,657,972

$9,539,103

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,646)

(375,837)

(376,396)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,342,630

$9,282,135

$9,162,707

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 11.16 %

10.82 %

10.03 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.













(6) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income $124,848

$127,879

$127,754

Less: interest expense (41,525)

(44,621)

(44,277)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 83,323

83,258

83,477

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 617

660

692

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $83,940

$83,918

$84,169

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $340,423

$333,848

$338,526

Average interest-earning assets $8,899,485

$8,860,338

$8,801,163

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.81 %

3.77 %

3.84 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.















