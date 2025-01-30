Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.: Berkshire Hills Reports Strong Fourth Quarter Operating Results

$0.46 GAAP EPS; $0.60 Operating EPS
- Operating EPS growth of 3% quarter-over-quarter and 28% year-over-year; FY2024 Operating EPS of $2.22 up 4% year-over-year
- Average deposit growth of 3% and Average loan growth of 0.4% quarter-over-quarter; Loans to deposits ratio improved further during the quarter
- 0.52% delinquent and non-performing loans to total loans, lowest in nearly two decades
- 7.6% return on tangible common equity; 9.9% operating return on tangible common equity
- 13.0% common equity Tier 1 ratio
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the fourth quarter of 2024.
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Net income (loss)
$
19.7
$
37.5
$
(1.4)
$
61.0
$
69.6
Per share
0.46
0.88
(0.03)
1.43
1.60
Operating earnings1
26.0
24.8
20.2
94.9
93.2
Per share
0.60
0.58
0.47
2.22
2.14
Net interest income, non FTE
$
86.9
$
88.1
$
88.4
$
351.6
$
369.0
Net interest income, FTE
88.8
90.1
90.4
359.6
376.9
Net interest margin, FTE
3.14 %
3.16 %
3.11 %
3.16 %
3.27 %
Non-interest income
23.3
37.6
(8.4)
48.4
42.8
Operating non-interest income1
23.2
21.5
16.7
82.1
67.8
Non-interest expense
$
77.6
$
72.0
$
79.0
$
296.5
$
301.5
Operating non-interest expense1
71.0
72.3
75.3
287.0
295.2
Efficiency ratio1
62.4 %
63.7 %
67.8 %
63.9 %
63.9 %
Average balances
Loans
$
9,271
$
9,233
$
8,990
$
9,176
$
8,814
Deposits
9,659
9,360
9,936
9,536
9,704
Period-end balances
Loans
9,385
9,212
9,040
9,385
9,040
Deposits
10,375
9,577
10,633
10,375
10,633
1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12.
Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, " Berkshire continued its positive momentum and finished the year strong, highlighted by a year-over-year 28% increase in fourth quarter operating EPS and a 4% increase for full year operating EPS. This reflected the cumulative benefit of ongoing growth initiatives together with strategic optimization initiatives including the branch network sales and consolidations, and the sales of securities and targeted loan portfolios. Our results also benefited from strong credit discipline, rigorous expense management, investments in new client-facing bankers and enhancements to our digital platform and consumer product offerings. We achieved a 9.9% operating return on tangible common equity in the fourth quarter, and 9.6% for the full year, following a 10.1% result for the year 2023. Berkshire has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks for the third year in a row, and our positive impact in the community was recognized by the American Bankers Association."
Mr. Mhatre continued, "In December we announced a definitive agreement with Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for a merger of equals to create a preeminent Northeast banking franchise positioned to deliver an exceptional client experience and create greater value for shareholders. We had a strong response from investors and successfully executed a capital raise of $100 million of common stock to support the merger, a reflection of confidence in our plans and accomplishments. I want to thank our teams for their continued dedication to transforming our franchise and for their service to our stakeholders as we work toward an exciting new chapter."
Berkshire CFO Brett Brbovic added, "Quarter-over-quarter operating income increased 5% on higher fee revenue and lower operating expense. The efficiency ratio was 62.4%, an improvement over prior periods. We posted a solid 3% growth in average deposits improving our loans to deposits profile further. The 4Q24 net interest margin was 3.14%, down 2 basis points linked quarter and up 3 basis points year over year. Asset quality remained solid, and liquidity and capital strength improved. Tangible book value per share advanced 1% linked quarter and 9% year-over-year."
As of and For the Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2024
Sept. 30, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Asset Quality
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.14 %
0.24 %
0.20 %
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.26 %
0.26 %
0.24 %
Returns
Return on average assets
0.68 %
1.28 %
(0.05) %
Operating return on average assets1
0.90 %
0.85 %
0.68 %
Return on tangible common equity1
7.59 %
14.83 %
(0.24) %
Operating return on tangible common equity1
9.93 %
9.91 %
8.90 %
Capital Ratios 2
Tangible common equity/tangible assets1
9.4 %
9.1 %
8.0 %
Tier 1 leverage
11.0 %
9.9 %
9.6 %
Common equity Tier 1
13.0 %
11.9 %
12.0 %
Tier 1 risk-based
13.2 %
12.2 %
12.3 %
Total risk-based
15.4 %
14.4 %
14.4 %
1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are based
2. Presented as estimated for December 31, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.3 billion in assets and 83 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions. Berkshire has a pending agreement to merge with Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company with $12 billion in assets and branches in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York.
Q4 2024 Financial Highlights (comparisons are to the prior quarter unless otherwise noted).
Income Statement. Fourth quarter GAAP income was $20 million, or $0.46 per share. Operating earnings totaled $26 million, or $0.60 per share. GAAP results included $6.6 million in non-operating expenses related primarily to the pending merger. Operating earnings increased $1.2 million, or 5%, linked quarter primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in operating non-interest expense. The fourth quarter was the first full quarter after the ten branch sale. Fourth quarter operating EPS increased 3% linked quarter and 28% year-over-year, reflecting full year organic growth, improved efficiency, and lower provision expense.
For the full year 2024, GAAP income was $61 million, or $1.43 per share, compared to $70 million, or $1.60 per share, in 2023. Full year 2024 operating income was $95 million, or $2.22 per share, increasing from $93 million, or $2.14 per share, in 2023. The increase in operating income included the benefit of decreases in credit loss provision expense and in operating expenses, offset by the impact of a lower net interest margin.
The fourth quarter efficiency ratio improved to 62.4% from 63.7% linked quarter.
Quarterly net interest income decreased linked quarter by $1.2 million to $87 million in 4Q24.
- The net interest margin decreased 2 basis points to 3.14%.
- The earning asset yield decreased 20 basis points.
- The loan yield decreased 23 basis points.
- The cost of funds decreased 17 basis points.
- The cost of deposits decreased 12 basis points.
- Provision for credit losses totaled $6 million, increasing $0.5 million linked quarter.
- Net loan charge-offs totaled $3.3 million, compared to $5.6 million linked quarter.
- The annualized loan net charge-off ratio was 0.14% for the quarter and 0.16% for the year.
- GAAP and operating non-interest income was $23 million.
- GAAP non-interest income decreased $14 million linked quarter due to a $16 million branch sale gain recorded in the prior quarter.
- Operating non-interest income increased $1.7 million linked quarter due primarily to higher SBA loan sale gains.
- Non-interest expense totaled $78 million on a GAAP basis and $71 million on an operating basis.
- GAAP non-interest expense increased $6 million linked quarter due to merger expenses recorded in the fourth quarter.
- Operating non-interest expense decreased $1.2 million linked quarter.
- The effective tax rate was 26% for the quarter and 23% for the year.
- The tax rate on operating income was 21% for the quarter and 23% for the year.
Loans. Compared to the linked quarter, total loans increased $173 million, or 2% to $9.4 billion. For the year, total loans increased $489 million, or 5%, excluding $144 million in consumer and mortgage loans sold in the branch sale and other transactions.
- Commercial real estate loans increased $107 million, or 2%, to $4.8 billion compared to the linked quarter.
- Commercial and industrial loans increased $52 million, or 4%, to $1.5 billion.
- Residential mortgage loans increased $13 million to $2.7 billion.
- Consumer loans increased $1 million to $374 million.
- The quarter-end allowance for credit losses on loans was unchanged linked quarter at 1.22% of total loans, and up from 1.17% at year-end 2023.
- Non-performing loans to total loans was unchanged at 0.26% for the quarter.
- Delinquent and non-performing loans were 0.52% of total loans, the lowest level in nearly two decades.
Deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, total deposits increased $798 million to $10.4 billion. Total deposits excluding payroll and brokered deposits increased 3% linked quarter. For the year, total deposits increased $125 million, or 1%, excluding $383 million in deposits sold in the branch sale.
- Non-interest bearing deposits increased linked quarter by $57 million, or 3%,to $2.3 billion.
- Time deposits increased linked quarter by $57 million, or 2%, to $2.6 billion.
Equity. Total shareholders' equity increased linked quarter by $97 million, or 9%, to $1.2 billion including a successful $100 million common stock issuance. For the year, equity increased by $155 million, or 15%. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets measured 9.4% at period end.
Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, January 30, 2025 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.
Forward Looking Statements: This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see the sections titled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)
At or for the Quarters Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted
$ 0.46
$ 0.88
$ 0.57
$ (0.47)
$ (0.03)
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3)
0.60
0.58
0.55
0.49
0.47
Net income/(loss), (thousands)
19,657
37,509
24,025
(20,188)
(1,445)
Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3)
25,982
24,789
23,168
20,934
20,190
Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE
86,855
88,059
88,532
88,140
88,421
Net interest income, FTE (5)
88,798
90,082
90,545
90,146
90,442
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
46,424
42,982
42,959
43,415
43,501
Average diluted shares, (thousands)
43,064
42,454
42,508
43,028
43,101
Total book value per common share, end of period
25.15
24.90
23.58
23.26
23.27
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3)
24.82
24.53
23.18
22.84
22.82
Dividends declared per common share
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
Dividend payout ratio (7)
39.40
%
20.63
%
32.74
%
N/M
%
N/M
%
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)
Return on equity
7.18
%
14.29
%
9.49
%
(7.93)
%
(0.60)
%
Operating return on equity (2)(3)
9.49
9.44
9.15
8.23
8.36
Return on tangible common equity (2)(3)
7.59
14.83
9.99
(7.73)
(0.24)
Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3)
9.93
9.91
9.65
8.73
8.90
Return on assets
0.68
1.28
0.82
(0.69)
(0.05)
Operating return on assets (2)(3)
0.90
0.85
0.79
0.71
0.68
Net interest margin, FTE (5)
3.14
3.16
3.20
3.15
3.11
Efficiency ratio (3)
62.43
63.74
63.40
66.26
67.77
FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)
Total assets
$ 12,273
$ 11,605
$ 12,219
$ 12,147
$ 12,431
Total earning assets
11,523
10,922
11,510
11,430
11,705
Total loans
9,385
9,212
9,229
9,086
9,040
Total funding liabilities
10,813
10,285
10,907
10,826
11,140
Total deposits
10,375
9,577
9,621
9,883
10,633
Loans/deposits (%)
90
%
96
%
96
%
92
%
85
%
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
$ (106)
$ (89)
$ (115)
$ (114)
$ (143)
Total shareholders' equity
1,167
1,070
1,013
1,010
1,012
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses, (millions)
$ 115
$ 112
$ 112
$ 107
$ 105
Net charge-offs, (millions)
(3)
(6)
(2)
(4)
(4)
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.14
%
0.24
%
0.07
%
0.18
%
0.20
%
Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions)
$ 6
$ 6
$ 6
$ 6
$ 7
Non-performing assets, (millions)
27
27
24
24
24
Non-performing loans/total loans
0.26
%
0.26
%
0.23
%
0.24
%
0.24
%
Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
469
467
525
500
492
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.22
1.22
1.22
1.18
1.17
CAPITAL RATIOS
Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6)
$ 9,747
$ 9,651
$ 9,604
$ 9,615
$ 9,552
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6)
13.0
%
11.9
%
11.6
%
11.6
%
12.0
%
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6)
11.0
9.9
9.6
9.5
9.6
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3)
9.4
9.1
8.2
8.2
8.0
(1)
All financial tables presented are unaudited.
(2)
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 13 and 14.
(3)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges
primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 13 and 14 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.
(4)
All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.
(6)
Presented as projected for December 31, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.
(7)
Dividend payout ratio is based on dividends declared.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 182,776
$ 134,056
$ 148,148
Short-term investments
945,633
435,911
1,055,096
Total cash and cash equivalents
1,128,409
569,967
1,203,244
Trading securities, at fair value
5,258
5,560
6,142
Equity securities, at fair value
655
13,278
13,029
Securities available for sale, at fair value
655,723
661,740
1,022,285
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
507,658
512,277
543,351
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
19,565
30,685
22,689
Total securities
1,188,859
1,223,540
1,607,496
Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities
(64)
(65)
(68)
Net securities
1,188,795
1,223,475
1,607,428
Loans held for sale
3,076
50,634
2,237
Commercial real estate loans
4,848,824
4,741,689
4,527,012
Commercial and industrial loans
1,461,341
1,409,538
1,352,834
Residential mortgages
2,701,227
2,688,709
2,672,677
Consumer loans
373,602
372,386
487,163
Total loans
9,384,994
9,212,322
9,039,686
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(114,700)
(112,047)
(105,357)
Net loans
9,270,294
9,100,275
8,934,329
Premises and equipment, net
56,609
54,667
68,915
Other intangible assets
15,064
16,192
19,664
Other assets
604,231
582,422
584,066
Assets held for sale
6,930
6,930
10,938
Total assets
$ 12,273,408
$ 11,604,562
$ 12,430,821
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 2,324,879
$ 2,267,595
$ 2,469,164
NOW and other deposits
841,406
748,737
858,644
Money market deposits
3,610,521
3,042,712
3,565,516
Savings deposits
1,021,716
998,549
1,053,810
Time deposits
2,576,682
2,519,896
2,686,250
Total deposits
10,375,204
9,577,489
10,633,384
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
316,482
585,542
385,223
Subordinated borrowings
121,612
121,549
121,363
Total borrowings
438,094
707,091
506,586
Other liabilities
292,686
249,531
278,630
Total liabilities
11,105,984
10,534,111
11,418,600
Common shareholders' equity
1,167,424
1,070,451
1,012,221
Total shareholders' equity
1,167,424
1,070,451
1,012,221
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 12,273,408
$ 11,604,562
$ 12,430,821
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest income
$ 150,555
$ 150,537
$ 613,938
$ 576,299
Interest expense
63,700
62,116
262,352
207,252
Net interest income, non FTE
86,855
88,421
351,586
369,047
Non-interest income
Deposit related fees
8,237
8,481
33,759
34,155
Loan related fees
3,039
2,058
11,280
10,595
Gain on SBA loans
4,635
2,382
12,648
10,334
Wealth management fees
2,658
2,394
10,840
10,197
Fair value adjustments on securities
(352)
768
7
513
Other
4,943
591
13,576
2,045
Total non-interest income excluding gains and losses
23,160
16,674
82,110
67,839
Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net
193
-
16,241
-
(Loss) on sale of securities
(28)
(25,057)
(49,937)
(25,057)
Total non-interest income
23,325
(8,383)
48,414
42,782
Total net revenue
110,180
80,038
400,000
411,829
Provision expense for credit losses
6,000
7,000
23,999
31,999
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
38,929
40,095
160,453
159,281
Occupancy and equipment
7,334
8,553
31,469
35,718
Technology
10,241
11,326
40,395
41,878
Professional services
2,765
3,417
10,307
11,643
Regulatory expenses
1,851
1,854
7,395
7,019
Amortization of intangible assets
1,128
1,205
4,601
4,820
Marketing
2,013
1,107
4,522
5,377
Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
6,557
3,669
9,493
6,261
Other expenses
6,757
7,766
27,851
29,511
Total non-interest expense
77,575
78,992
296,486
301,508
Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses
71,018
75,323
286,993
295,247
Income before income taxes
$ 26,605
$ (5,954)
$ 79,515
$ 78,322
Income tax expense
6,948
(4,509)
18,512
8,724
Net income
$ 19,657
$ (1,445)
$ 61,003
$ 69,598
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.46
$ (0.03)
$ 1.44
$ 1.61
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.46
$ (0.03)
$ 1.43
$ 1.60
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
42,661
42,852
42,508
43,288
Diluted
43,064
43,101
42,761
43,504
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend)
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Interest income
$ 150,555
$ 157,268
$ 154,109
$ 152,006
$ 150,537
Interest expense
63,700
69,209
65,577
63,866
62,116
Net interest income, non FTE
86,855
88,059
88,532
88,140
88,421
Non-interest income
Deposit related fees
8,237
8,656
8,561
8,305
8,481
Loan related fees
3,039
3,214
2,364
2,663
2,058
Gain on SBA loans
4,635
3,020
3,294
1,699
2,382
Wealth management fees
2,658
2,685
2,613
2,884
2,394
Fair value adjustments on securities
(352)
516
(42)
(115)
768
Other
4,943
3,416
3,343
1,874
591
Total non-interest income excluding gains and losses
23,160
21,507
20,133
17,310
16,674
Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net
193
16,048
-
-
-
Loss on sale of securities
(28)
-
-
(49,909)
(25,057)
Total non-interest income
23,325
37,555
20,133
(32,599)
(8,383)
Total net revenue
110,180
125,614
108,665
55,541
80,038
Provision expense for credit losses
6,000
5,500
6,499
6,000
7,000
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
38,929
40,663
40,126
40,735
40,095
Occupancy and equipment
7,334
7,373
8,064
8,698
8,553
Technology
10,241
10,014
10,236
9,904
11,326
Professional services
2,765
2,109
2,757
2,676
3,417
Regulatory expenses
1,851
1,851
1,848
1,845
1,854
Amortization of intangible assets
1,128
1,128
1,140
1,205
1,205
Marketing
2,013
861
532
1,116
1,107
Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
6,557
(297)
(384)
3,617
3,669
Other expenses
6,757
8,258
6,612
6,224
7,766
Total non-interest expense
77,575
71,960
70,931
76,020
78,992
Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses
71,018
72,257
71,315
72,403
75,323
Income/(loss) before income taxes
$ 26,605
$ 48,154
$ 31,235
$ (26,479)
$ (5,954)
Income tax expense/(benefit)
6,948
10,645
7,210
(6,291)
(4,509)
Net income/(loss)
$ 19,657
$ 37,509
$ 24,025
$ (20,188)
$ (1,445)
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share
$ 0.46
$ 0.88
$ 0.57
$ (0.47)
$ (0.03)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
42,661
42,170
42,437
42,777
42,852
Diluted
43,064
42,454
42,508
43,028
43,101
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS
Quarters Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(in millions)
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Assets
Commercial real estate
$ 4,772
$ 77
6.32
%
$ 4,717
$ 79
6.54
%
$ 4,469
$ 74
6.45
%
Commercial and industrial loans
1,435
27
7.24
1,380
27
7.79
1,367
26
7.60
Residential mortgages
2,690
29
4.32
2,712
30
4.31
2,656
27
4.06
Consumer loans
374
6
6.29
424
8
7.43
498
9
7.31
Total loans
9,271
139
5.88
9,233
144
6.11
8,990
136
5.97
Securities (2)
1,347
9
2.66
1,340
8
2.49
2,080
12
2.40
Short-term investments and loans held for sale
466
5
4.25
563
7
4.98
350
4
4.22
New York branch loans held for sale (3)
-
-
-
31
-
5.44
-
-
-
Total earning assets
11,084
153
5.42
11,167
159
5.62
11,420
152
5.26
Goodwill and other intangible assets
15
17
20
Other assets
497
511
422
Total assets
$ 11,596
$ 11,695
$ 11,862
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,293
$ -
-
%
$ 2,250
$ -
-
%
$ 2,488
$ -
-
%
NOW and other
764
3
1.44
743
3
1.54
833
3
1.38
Money market
3,046
23
3.02
2,935
25
3.35
2,995
23
3.08
Savings
1,003
3
1.09
1,002
3
1.17
1,062
2
0.90
Time
2,553
27
4.22
2,430
26
4.31
2,558
25
3.77
Total deposits
9,659
56
2.30
9,360
57
2.42
9,936
53
2.11
Borrowings (4)
602
8
5.20
782
11
5.44
668
9
5.45
New York branch non-interest-bearing deposits
-
-
-
51
-
-
-
-
-
New York branch interest-bearing deposits
-
-
-
207
1
2.87
-
-
-
Total funding liabilities
10,261
64
2.47
10,400
69
2.64
10,604
62
2.32
Other liabilities
240
245
292
Total liabilities
10,501
10,645
10,896
Common shareholders' equity (5)
1,095
1,050
966
Total shareholders' equity
1,095
1,050
966
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 11,596
$ 11,695
$ 11,862
Net interest margin, FTE
3.14
3.16
3.11
Supplementary data
Net Interest Income, non FTE
86.855
88.059
88.421
FTE income adjustment
1.943
2.023
2.021
Net Interest Income, FTE
88.798
90.082
90.442
(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.
(3) New York branch loans and deposits moved to held for sale on March 4, 2024.
(4) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.
(5) Unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect the current presentation.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS
At or for the Quarters Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Commercial real estate
$ 10,393
$ 10,270
$ 5,976
$ 4,762
$ 4,453
Commercial and industrial loans
9,156
8,227
8,489
9,174
8,712
Residential mortgages
3,830
4,348
5,491
5,992
6,404
Consumer loans
1,068
1,124
1,392
1,526
1,838
Total non-performing loans
24,447
23,969
21,348
21,454
21,407
Repossessed assets
2,280
2,563
2,549
2,689
2,601
Total non-performing assets
$ 26,727
$ 26,532
$ 23,897
$ 24,143
$ 24,008
Total non-performing loans/total loans
0.26 %
0.26 %
0.23 %
0.24 %
0.24 %
Total non-performing assets/total assets
0.22 %
0.23 %
0.20 %
0.20 %
0.19 %
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
Balance at beginning of period
$ 112,047
$ 112,167
$ 107,331
$ 105,357
$ 102,792
Charged-off loans
(4,553)
(7,091)
(3,246)
(5,636)
(6,891)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
1,206
1,471
1,583
1,610
2,456
Net loans charged-off
(3,347)
(5,620)
(1,663)
(4,026)
(4,435)
Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses
6,000
5,500
6,499
6,000
7,000
Balance at end of period
$ 114,700
$ 112,047
$ 112,167
$ 107,331
$ 105,357
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.22 %
1.22 %
1.22 %
1.18 %
1.17 %
Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
469 %
467 %
525 %
500 %
492 %
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS
Commercial real estate
$ (121)
$ (999)
$ 22
$ 292
$ 316
Commercial and industrial loans
(2,309)
(1,009)
(711)
(1,772)
(2,309)
Residential mortgages
552
273
316
98
55
Home equity
1
3
8
193
83
Other consumer loans
(1,470)
(3,888)
(1,298)
(2,837)
(2,580)
Total, net
$ (3,347)
$ (5,620)
$ (1,663)
$ (4,026)
$ (4,435)
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.14 %
0.24 %
0.07 %
0.18 %
0.20 %
Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans
0.16 %
0.16 %
0.13 %
0.18 %
0.26 %
DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS
Balance
Percent
Balance
Percent of
Balance
Percent of
Balance
Percent of
Balance
Percent of
30-89 Days delinquent
$ 17,591
0.19 %
$ 18,526
0.20 %
$ 18,494
0.20 %
$ 27,682
0.30 %
$ 22,140
0.24 %
90+ Days delinquent and still accruing
6,417
0.07 %
6,280
0.07 %
11,672
0.13 %
5,882
0.06 %
5,537
0.06 %
Total accruing delinquent loans
24,008
0.26 %
24,806
0.27 %
30,166
0.33 %
33,564
0.36 %
27,677
0.30 %
Non-performing loans
24,447
0.26 %
23,969
0.26 %
21,348
0.23 %
21,454
0.24 %
21,407
0.24 %
Total delinquent and non-performing loans
$ 48,455
0.52 %
$ 48,775
0.53 %
$ 51,514
0.56 %
$ 55,018
0.60 %
$ 49,084
0.54 %
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of operating earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for operating revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations. These items primarily include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch consolidations.
The Company also calculates operating earnings per share based on its measure of operating earnings and diluted common shares. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to merger and acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Adjustments in 2024 were primarily related to the pending merger, branch sales and consolidations, and loss on sale of securities. Adjustments in 2023 were primarily related to branch consolidations, severance charges related to a workforce reduction, and loss on sale of AFS securities.
Management believes that the computation of non-GAAP operating earnings and operating earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA
At or for the Quarters Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Total non-interest income
$ 23,325
$ 37,555
$ 20,133
$ (32,599)
$ (8,383)
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
(193)
(16,048)
-
-
-
Adj: Loss on sale of securities
28
-
-
49,909
25,057
Total operating non-interest income (1)
$ 23,160
$ 21,507
$ 20,133
$ 17,310
$ 16,674
Total revenue
(A)
$ 110,180
$ 125,614
$ 108,665
$ 55,541
$ 80,038
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
(193)
(16,048)
-
-
-
Adj: Loss on sale of securities
28
-
-
49,909
25,057
Total operating revenue (1)
(B)
$ 110,015
$ 109,566
$ 108,665
$ 105,450
$ 105,095
Total non-interest expense
(C)
$ 77,575
$ 71,960
$ 70,931
$ 76,020
$ 78,992
Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
(6,557)
297
384
(3,617)
(3,669)
Operating non-interest expense (1)
(D)
$ 71,018
$ 72,257
$ 71,315
$ 72,403
$ 75,323
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
(A-C)
$ 32,605
$ 53,654
$ 37,734
$ (20,479)
$ 1,046
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1)
(B-D)
38,997
37,309
37,350
33,047
29,772
Net income/(loss)
$ 19,657
$ 37,509
$ 24,025
$ (20,188)
$ (1,445)
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
(193)
(16,048)
-
-
-
Adj: Loss on sale of securities
28
-
-
49,909
25,057
Adj: Merger, restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses
6,557
(297)
(384)
3,617
3,669
Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit
(67)
3,625
(473)
(12,404)
(7,091)
Total operating income (1)
(E)
$ 25,982
$ 24,789
$ 23,168
$ 20,934
$ 20,190
(in millions, except per share data)
Total average assets
(F)
$ 11,596
$ 11,695
$ 11,692
$ 11,755
$ 11,862
Total average shareholders' equity
(G)
1,095
1,050
1,013
1,018
966
Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
(I)
1,080
1,034
995
999
946
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
(106)
(89)
(115)
(114)
(143)
Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1)
(K)
1,152
1,054
996
991
993
Total tangible assets, end of period (1)
(L)
12,258
11,588
12,202
12,128
12,411
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
(M)
46,424
42,982
42,959
43,415
43,501
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
(N)
43,064
42,454
42,508
43,028
43,101
Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (1)
$ 0.46
$ 0.88
$ 0.57
$ (0.47)
$ (0.03)
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1)
(E/N)
0.60
0.58
0.55
0.49
0.47
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1)
(K/M)
24.82
24.53
23.18
22.84
22.82
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1)
(K/L)
9.40
9.10
8.16
8.17
8.00
Performance ratios (2)
Return on equity
7.18
%
14.29
%
9.49
%
(7.93)
%
(0.60)
%
Operating return on equity (1)
(E/G)
9.49
9.44
9.15
8.23
8.36
Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)
7.59
14.83
9.99
(7.73)
(0.24)
Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3)
(E+Q)/(I)
9.93
9.91
9.65
8.73
8.90
Return on assets
0.68
1.28
0.82
(0.69)
(0.05)
Operating return on assets (1)
(E/F)
0.90
0.85
0.79
0.71
0.68
Efficiency ratio (1)(6)
(D-Q)/(B+O+R)
62.43
63.74
63.40
66.26
67.77
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4)
(O)
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
$ 2,252
Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (5)
(P)
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
(2,060)
Net income on tax-credit investments
(O+P)
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
193
Effective tax rate
26.1
%
22.1
%
23.1
%
23.8
%
75.7
%
Intangible amortization
(Q)
$ 1,128
$ 1,128
$ 1,140
$ 1,205
$ 1,205
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
(R)
1,943
2,023
2,013
2,006
2,021
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.
(3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.
(4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.
(5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.
(6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio for tax credit impacts. Excluding
the impact of tax credits in 2023, the efficiency ratio for the quarter ending December 31, 2023 was 69.19%.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED
At or for the Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
Total non-interest income
$ 48,414
$ 42,782
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
(16,241)
-
Adj: Loss on sale of securities
49,937
25,057
Total operating non-interest income (1)
$ 82,110
$ 67,839
Total revenue
(A)
$ 400,000
$ 411,829
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
(16,241)
-
Adj: Loss on sale of securities
49,937
25,057
Total operating revenue (1)
(B)
$ 433,696
$ 436,886
Total non-interest expense
(C)
$ 296,486
$ 301,508
Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
(9,493)
(6,261)
Operating non-interest expense (1)
(D)
$ 286,993
$ 295,247
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
(A-C)
$ 103,514
$ 110,321
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1)
(B-D)
146,703
141,639
Net income
$ 61,003
$ 69,598
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
(16,241)
-
Adj: Loss on sale of securities
49,937
25,057
Adj: Merger, restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses
9,493
6,261
Adj: Income taxes (expense)
(9,319)
(7,723)
Total operating income (1)
(E)
$ 94,873
$ 93,193
(in millions, except per share data)
Total average assets
(F)
$ 11,683
$ 11,838
Total average shareholders' equity
(G)
1,044
984
Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
(I)
1,027
962
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
(106)
(143)
Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1)
(K)
1,152
993
Total tangible assets, end of period (1)
(L)
12,258
12,411
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
(M)
46,424
43,501
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
(N)
42,761
43,504
Earnings per common share, diluted (1)
$ 1.43
$ 1.60
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1)
(E/N)
2.22
2.14
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1)
(K/M)
24.82
22.82
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1)
(K/L)
9.40
8.00
Performance ratios (2)
Return on equity
5.84
%
7.07
%
Operating return on equity (1)
(E/G)
9.09
9.47
Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)
6.27
7.60
Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3)
(E+Q)/(I)
9.56
10.05
Return on assets
0.52
0.59
Operating return on assets (1)
(E/F)
0.81
0.79
Efficiency ratio (1)(6)
(D-Q)/(B+O+R)
63.94
63.88
Net interest margin, FTE
3.16
3.27
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4)
(O)
N/M
$ 9,863
Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (5)
(P)
N/M
(8,018)
Net income on tax-credit investments
(O+P)
N/M
1,845
Intangible amortization
(Q)
$ 4,601
$ 4,820
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
(R)
7,985
7,870
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.
(3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.
(4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.
(5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.
(6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio
for tax credit impacts. Excluding the impact of tax credits in 2023, the efficiency ratio for the year ending December 31, 2023 was 65.30%.
SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.