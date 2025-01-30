Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce that Ryan Shih is joining the QuantGate Board of Directors.

Mr. Shih is a founding partner of Hudson Highland Partners, a private equity venture focused on strategic investments globally. He has extensive experience in buyouts, corporate divestitures, and cross-border mergers & acquisitions.

Prior to founding Hudson Highland Partners, he was a Managing Director & Partner at One Equity Partners, a $12 billion private equity fund under JPMorgan, where he was the first partner to be based in Asia.

Prior to One Equity Partners, Mr. Shih was an investment banker at both Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank covering the semiconductor, alternative energy, media, and hardware sectors. Mr. Shih was also an attorney at Skadden Arps focused on capital markets and M&A transactions.

Mr. Shih is currently on the board of Silergy Corp, a leading analog semiconductor company trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Mr. Shih holds a Juris Doctor from Stanford Law School and a B.S. in Aerospace/Mechanical Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He left the U.S. Army as a captain prior to his civilian career.

"We are looking forward to having Ryan join the Board of our company" commented Nikolas Perrault, Chairman of QuantGate Systems Inc. "Ryan's experience is a significant addition to the direction and governance of QuantGate."

"I am very pleased to be joining QuantGate's Board at this point and am very excited about playing a role in the company's revitalized direction as we look to apply fintech AI applications throughout the global marketplace," voiced Mr. Shih.

About QuantGate Systems Inc.

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (www.quantgatesystems.com) is a publicly-traded fintech company operating for over ten years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. The Opportunity Watchlist is a groundbreaking tool to deliver real-time market insights and data-driven predictions, providing users with a competitive edge through enhanced decision-making capabilities, optimizing real-time execution, and an overall improved trading experience.

