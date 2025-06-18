Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with YO Eleven Gaming Inc. ("YO Eleven"), a Vancouver-based gaming technology company, to enter into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the sale of certain technology and patents held by QuantGate's Mobilotto Canadian subsidiary company.

The MOU outlines a strategic transaction whereby QuantGate will transfer specific technology and patent assets to YO Eleven in exchange for 9,000,000 common shares of YO Eleven and a cash consideration of CAD $250,000 upon closing. Additionally, QuantGate will retain a 25% royalty interest on all gross revenues generated from the commercialization, licensing, or monetization of the transferred technology. To support QuantGate's equity position, the MOU includes a temporary anti-dilution clause, preserving QuantGate's 19% equity stake in YO Eleven (on a fully diluted basis) during an initial capital raise of up to CAD $500,000.

This partnership aligns with QuantGate's mission to maximize shareholder value through strategic collaborations and innovative fintech solutions. The transaction is expected to close within 45 days, by July 25, 2025, subject to customary due diligence, board approvals, and any required regulatory approvals.

"We are excited to partner with YO Eleven Gaming Inc. to advance the application of our technology in new markets," said Nikolas Perrault, Chairman of QuantGate Systems Inc. "This MOU represents a significant step in leveraging our intellectual property to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Jake Kalpakian, President of YO Eleven Gaming Inc., added, "The acquisition of QuantGate's technology and patents will enhance our capabilities in the gaming technology sector. We look forward to integrating these assets to drive innovation and growth."

Further details of the transaction will be shared as the definitive Asset Purchase Agreement is finalized and key milestones are achieved.

About QuantGate Systems Inc.

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (www.quantgatesystems.com) is a publicly-traded fintech company operating for over ten years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. The Opportunity Watchlist is a groundbreaking tool to deliver real-time market insights and data-driven predictions, providing users with a competitive edge through enhanced decision-making capabilities, optimizing real-time execution, and an overall improved trading experience.

About YO Eleven Gaming Inc.

YO Eleven Gaming Inc., based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a technology company focused on advancing innovative solutions in the gaming industry. With a commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology, YO Eleven aims to deliver transformative products and services to global markets.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer and Reader Advisory:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255978

SOURCE: QuantGate Systems Inc.