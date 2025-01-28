Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce that Shawn Mesaros is joining the QuantGate Board of Directors and as an independent member of the Audit Committee.

Shawn comes with over 30 years of bulge bracket industry experience, Global Portfolio Management, Debt Capital Markets and Corporate Advisory Services spanning the USA and China. Shawn spent more that 12 years with Morgan Stanley (formerly, Citigroup Smith Barney) involved in private client and global wealth management and while at Morgan Stanley was cited in David Darts's seminal book "The Art of Asset Allocation" serving as a member of their private client group and asset allocation committee.

While in Shanghai, China he engaged over 60 public and private companies as investment banker, having been published 18 separate times in Shanghai Business Daily for his view on economics. Shawn speaks and reads conversational Chinese. Currently Shawn serves Corporate clients in China and America, providing corporate and transaction advisory services.

"We are delighted to have Shawn join the Board of our company," commented Nikolas Perrault, Chairman of QuantGate Systems Inc. "Shawn's pedigree contributes substantially to all aspects of QuantGate's growth."

"I'm very happy to join the Board at this point in the company's evolution, as it takes the next giant steps in expanding its growth and recognition in the extremely hot sector of AI applications," commented Shawn Mesaros.

About QuantGate Systems Inc.

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (www.quantgatesystems.com) is a publicly-traded fintech company operating for over ten years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. The Opportunity Watchlist is a groundbreaking tool to deliver real-time market insights and data-driven predictions, providing users with a competitive edge through enhanced decision-making capabilities, optimizing real-time execution, and an overall improved trading experience.

