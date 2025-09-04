Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce it has expanded and strengthened its Advisory Board with the appointment of two distinguished professionals whose expertise spans global investments, trading infrastructure, fintech innovation, and institutional capital markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jaspreet Randhawa and Scott MacAndrew to the Quantgate Advisory Board," said Nikolas Perrault, Executive Chairman of Quantgate Systems Inc. "Their combined expertise across trading infrastructure, fintech innovation, and institutional markets will be invaluable as we further develop our institutional business, enhance our technology offerings, and expand strategic partnerships globally."

New Advisory Board Appointments

Jaspreet Randhawa - Jaspreet Randhawa is a derivatives strategist and fintech leader with deep experience in trading infrastructure, high-frequency execution, and institutional capital markets. She actively trades complex options structures, advises DealCatalyst, serves on SuperReturn's LP Council, and is a frequent speaker on global investment forums. Jaspreet holds degrees from Durham University and Harvard Business School.

Scott MacAndrew - Scott MacAndrew is a veteran portfolio manager, trader, and market-maker with over 25 years in global finance. He is the Co-Founder of Cypher by Holt, expanding digital banking access worldwide, and Interim CFO of Naoris Protocol, a leader in decentralized cybersecurity. Scott also serves as a Senior Advisor with Holdun Family Office and Holt Accelerator.

These appointments reinforce Quantgate's commitment to bringing together industry leaders whose strategic counsel will significantly advance business development, technology commercialization, and global growth.

About QuantGate Systems Inc.

Quantgate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a fintech innovator delivering real-time market sentiment analysis and AI-powered trading intelligence to empower traders and investors with superior insights. Its technology-driven platform bridges finance, psychology, and machine learning to anticipate market dynamics and drive performance.

For complete up-to-date information on QuantGate Systems Inc., please visit our website, or the various social media feeds for daily updates: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

For further information on Pilot, please visit our website and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer and Reader Advisory:

This press release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking and reflect management's expectations concerning future events, performance, and initiatives. These are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Quantgate assumes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

QuantGate Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265167

SOURCE: QuantGate Systems Inc.