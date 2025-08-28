Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Christophe Kabeya as an Independent Director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Kabeya will replace Mr. Shawn Mesaros and Mr. Ryan Shih, who have stepped down from the Board to pursue other opportunities.

QuantGate thanks Mr. Mesaros and Mr. Shih for their contributions and service to the Company and wishes them the very best in their future endeavors.

Mr. Kabeya is a seasoned financial professional with over 20 years of experience in capital markets, private equity, treasury management, and investor relations. Fluent in five languages, he has held senior positions at BNP Paribas, HSBC, and Fortis, managing multi-asset portfolios and structured products across global markets. Currently a Senior Associate at Westmount Capital Sárl in Geneva, Switzerland, Mr. Kabeya specializes in public and investor relations, capital market services, and international roadshows.

"We are delighted to welcome Christophe to the QuantGate Board of Directors," said Nikolas Perrault, CFA, Executive Chairman of QuantGate Systems Inc. "His extensive expertise in international capital markets and strong track record in financial services will add meaningful value as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

QuantGate would like to inform everyone of upcoming appointment announcements that will add to our Board of Directors, Advisory Board, and Management. These are expected in the near term, as the Company strengthens its leadership team to support its next phase of development.

About QuantGate Systems Inc.

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (www.quantgatesystems.com) is a publicly-traded fintech company operating for over ten years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. The Opportunity Watchlist is a groundbreaking tool to deliver real-time market insights and data-driven predictions, providing users with a competitive edge through enhanced decision-making capabilities, optimizing real-time execution, and an overall improved trading experience.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For complete up-to-date information on QuantGate Systems Inc., please visit our website, or the various social media feeds for daily updates: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

For further information on Pilot, please visit our website and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact Information:

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer and Reader Advisory:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

QuantGate Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264281

SOURCE: QuantGate Systems Inc.