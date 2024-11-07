Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2024) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive Affiliate Marketing Agreement with Yosef Cohen, a prominent figure in the Israeli financial technology sector.

Key Highlights of the Agreement:

Exclusive Affiliate Appointment Yosef Cohen has been appointed as a key Markeing Affiliate for QuantGate Systems Inc., strengthening the company's global reach and market presence. Territorial Exclusivity Mr. Cohen holds exclusive rights in Israel for QuantGate, based on a minimum performance threshold ("Performance Metrics") of 500 users, with each user subscribing at a USD $395 per month. Strategic Target Territories Strategic ongoing focus will be on key territories in the Arab nations (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan), as well as certain EU countries. Expansion Opportunities The Affiliate agreement provides avenues for expanded exclusivity in additional territories, contingent upon meeting targeted performance metrics, thereby supporting QuantGate's global growth strategy.

"We are very excited to welcome Yosef Cohen as our exclusive Affiliate in Israel," said Wayne Welter, Chairman of QuantGate Systems Inc. "This strategic collaboration not only secures our presence in Israel but also opens up significant growth opportunities in key Middle Eastern & EU markets. Mr. Cohen's expertise will be invaluable as we expand our global footprint."

"I'm thrilled to collaborate with QuantGate Systems to introduce the advanced Stealth Trader SaaS Platform in Israel and key global markets," stated Yosef Cohen. "This collaboration will empower traders with AI-driven insights, enhancing decision-making and transforming the trading experience in regions where demand for real-time, intelligent trading tools is rising rapidly."

About QuantGate Systems Inc.

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (www.quantgatesystems.com) is a publicly-traded fintech company, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. The Opportunity Watchlist is a groundbreaking tool to deliver real-time market insights and data-driven predictions, providing users with a competitive edge through enhanced decision-making capabilities, optimizing real-time execution, and an overall improved trading experience.

