WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings from continuing operations as well as revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $14.21 to $14.46 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $19.75 to $20.00 per share on total revenue growth of more than 10 percent, with organic revenue growth of more than 6 to 7 percent.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $20.03 per share on revenue growth of 9.2 percent to $7.64 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $3.29 to $3.33 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.70 to $4.74 per share, while the Street is looking for earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX