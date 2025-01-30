Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services, including an AI-powered prospecting and lead generation platform, announces a new strategic initiative to build an Intel-based next generation Universal Edge Device (or "appliance") that will include advanced features such as AI-based dynamic traffic steering and Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC).

Since 2012, Turnium has established itself as a globally recognized developer and trusted provider of proprietary SD-WAN software on a "white-label" basis, offering Turnium's global channel partners network (70+ worldwide) to re-badge the software under the partner's own brand. Turnium's SD-WAN software runs on any Intel-based x86 server(s) at a price point of ~$400 per device, as compared to its major competitors with price points in the multiple thousands of dollars.

Doug Childress, Global CEO stated, "As we drive innovation from the top down, we will continue to focus on accelerating our R&D efforts, leveraging our teams proven skillsets, knowledge and industry experience to help define new standards for next generation dynamic routing, switching and firewall solutions - all on a single managed device."

Turnium's latest SD-WAN software (V7.x) is well beyond the proof of concept and pilot stages, and already in key channel partners' labs, where initial commercial trials are producing significant improvements to data throughput rates, nearly 10x faster on consumer chips, 13x faster on modern enterprise chips than V6.x, and showing the potential to achieve line rate speeds (up to 100Gbps). Turnium's next generation device is also part of an ecosystem in V7.x where the Management Server has a node density of ~100,000+ nodes. This increased data throughput, and Management Server density, is unheard of in today's SD-WAN standards.

Childress, further stated, "The Turnium team remains laser focused on providing our global channel partners with the most robust and cutting-edge suite of IT solutions to meet their growing customer needs - today and into the future. We are very delighted to have introduced this latest product and feature-set functionality: improved data throughput speeds, self-serve interfaces, AI-driven dynamic traffic steering, embedded cybersecurity tools, as well as the future integration of Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) - on a world first white-label basis."

The new Turnium next generation Universal Edge Device will be rolled out as a subscription-based appliance, where the device will bring advanced routing, edge switching and firewall appliance services onto one managed platform. Turnium's goal is to provide its channel partners with an easy-to-use management interface, enabling for the quick and seamless addition of new products and services as requested by their end customers. Each device will be uniquely identified with fingerprint biometric authentication, that will tie the remote device back to Turnium's zero-touch provisioning system. Additionally, Turnium will embed a secure remote management agent into the firmware, where each device will communicate with Turnium's global 24x7x365 Security Operations Centre (SOC).

Through the acquisition of Australia-based Claratti, Turnium has gained invaluable mechanical, electrical and technical expertise specifically in advanced level Telecommunications, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Let's get IT done."

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."

