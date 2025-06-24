Vancouver, British Columbia and London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), a global leader in software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN), is proud to announce that SDWAN & SASE Solutions ("SDWS"), a premier UK-based managed network provider, has renewed and expanded its partnership with Turnium for an additional 36 months, increasing its commitment by approximately C$125,000. As part of this renewed collaboration, SDWS has launched Turnium's Insight software, an innovative tool delivering unprecedented network visibility, control, and security to its customers.

"Turnium Insight delivers unparalleled visibility into network traffic and user behavior, enabling businesses to optimize their bandwidth, enhance security, and meet compliance requirements," said Doug Childress, CEO of Turnium. "Our partnership with SDWS and their expanded commitment reflects the growing demand for intelligent, secure, and manageable SD-WAN solutions in the UK market."

Strengthening Partnership, Elevating Network Intelligence:

This renewed agreement underscores the strong strategic alignment between SDWS and Turnium, enabling UK enterprises to benefit from cutting-edge SD-WAN technology combined with advanced analytics and security insights. The increased investment reflects confidence in Turnium's evolving platform and the tangible value Insight brings to network management.

Turnium Insight: Transforming Network Visibility and Security

Turnium's Insight is a cloud-based analytics and intelligence solution designed to augment traditional SD-WAN capabilities by providing deep Layer 3-7 traffic analysis and actionable insights. It empowers partners and their customers to:

See and Analyze All Traffic: Gain comprehensive visibility into all traffic flowing to and from each site, ensuring critical business applications receive priority bandwidth.

Monitor Users and Devices: Understand what individual users and devices are doing on the network to optimize performance and security.

Audit and Compliance Reporting: Generate detailed reports to meet regulatory standards such as PCI DSS and HIPAA.

Detect Security Vulnerabilities: Identify unauthorized or suspicious traffic, providing a "second set of eyes" that extends and enhances traditional firewall protections.

For Partners and Wholesale Providers, Insight Offers:

Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP): Rapidly deploy edge firewalls and Insight nodes without on-site configuration, accelerating service delivery.

Multi-Level Access Control: Manage access via dedicated partner and customer portals.

Intuitive New GUI: Simplifies demonstrations and sales processes with a fresh, user-friendly interface.

Branded Experience: Partners can customize the portal and interface to maintain brand consistency.

Advanced Capabilities: Including detailed bandwidth accounting, cyberthreat detection, device discovery, and API integration to third-party systems.

About SDWAN & SASE Solutions [SDWS]:

SDWS is the creator of OMNIA, the all-in-one connection and protection solution, that seamlessly integrates SASE, SD-WAN, data assurance quantum encryption, XDR, SDWAN Cloud and secure remote and IoT solutions into one advanced yet affordable and scalable solution. SDWS are recognized as global thought leaders in next-gen intelligent connectivity, are the only company on the planet with 2 double-MEF accredited Subject Matter Experts, their CEO is a cryptology advisor to the EU, and the company has been selected by Ignity - in the top 10 of the world's top tech accelerators - prestigious 5 year scale-up programme. The company stands out for its unparalleled expertise and commitment to innovation, designing, implementing, and supporting tailored network and security solutions for businesses of all sizes worldwide, via their headquarters, offices and R&D labs in the UK and Europe, and a satellite office in South Africa.

For more information, visit www.sdwan-solutions.global.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Let's get IT done."

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right".

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Turnium Technology Group Inc.