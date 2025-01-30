Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Synex Renewable Energy Corporation (TSX: SXI) (the "Company" or "Synex") announced today that Murray Margolis has resigned as director of the Company effective January 29, 2025.

"I want to extend my appreciation and thanks to Murray Margolis. He joined the Company in 2023 as director and he has been a valuable member of the board throughout his tenure," said Daniel J. Russell, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Margolis leaves the Board of Directors to focus on other commitments. The Board of Directors and the Company's management team would like to thank Murray for his valuable contributions to Synex and wish him well with his future endeavours.

About Synex Renewable Energy Corporation

Synex is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company engaged in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of renewable energy projects in Canada. It has ownership interests in 12 MW of operating hydro projects in British Columbia and owns a Vancouver Island grid connection and utility carrying on business as Kyuquot Power Ltd. The Company also has 9.4 MW of construction ready run-of-river projects, applications, and land tenures on another 24 potential hydroelectric sites totaling over 150 MW of capacity, and approximately 16 wind development sites that could provide up to 4,700 MW of clean power in British Columbia. For further information, visit www.synex.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238954

SOURCE: Synex Renewable Energy Corporation