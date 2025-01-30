CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World markets digested the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance and the status quo on rates. Markets now wait for the interest rate decision from the ECB, fourth quarter flash GDP readings and weekly initial jobless claims data from the U.S. as well as a slew of corporate financial results.Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading on a positive note, with the FTSE 100 reaching an all-time high. Positive mood prevailed in the Asian markets also.The dollar edged up in the aftermath of the hawkish pause, lifting the Dollar Index as well. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices are close to the flatline. Gold scaled a fresh peak amidst growing rate cut expectations. Cryptocurrencies also rallied.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,669.10, down 0.10% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,046.00, up 0.11% Germany's DAX at 21,684.64, up 0.28% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,596.94, up 0.46% France's CAC 40 at 7,914.25, up 0.53% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,267.05, up 0.70% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,472.50, up 0.03% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,493.70, up 0.55% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,250.60, down 0.06% (January 27) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,225.11, up 0.14% (January 28)Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0394, down 0.25% GBP/USD at 1.2428, down 0.18% USD/JPY at 154.53, down 0.41% AUD/USD at 0.6223, down 0.11% USD/CAD at 1.4417, down 0.01% Dollar Index at 108.09, up 0.08%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.496%, down 1.30% Germany at 2.5135%, down 2.31% France at 3.266%, down 1.51% U.K. at 4.6055%, down 0.23% Japan at 1.214%, up 0.08%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $75.61, up 0.00%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $72.60, down 0.03%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,817.21, up 0.85%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $105,249.05, up 2.62% Ethereum at $3,223.18, up 2.70% XRP at $3.10, up 0.26% Solana at $241.16, up 3.74% BNB at $678.47, up 1.11%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX