JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Iceland slowed in January to its lowest level in over three years, preliminary figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.The consumer price index rose 4.6 percent year-on-year following a 4.8 percent increase in each of the previous two months.Inflation is now at its lowest level since October 2021 when it was 4.5 percent. The CPI fell 0.27 percent from the previous month.Excluding housing cost, the index rose 3.0 percent from a year ago and fell 0.29 percent from the previous month.Among the CPI components, utility prices logged the biggest annual increase of 9.5 percent. Education services registered the worst fall, down 12.3 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX