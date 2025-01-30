HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $3.342 billion, or $3.64 per share. This compares with $2.791 billion, or $2.97 per share, last year.Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $3.513 billion or $3.82 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to $7.489 billion from $6.548 billion last year.Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $3.342 Bln. vs. $2.791 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.64 vs. $2.97 last year. -Revenue: $7.489 Bln vs. $6.548 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX