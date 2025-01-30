Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL), a leader in advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) technology, is proud to participate in the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) TE 25-1 Arctic Warrior Experiment. This pivotal event is focused on testing and demonstrating cutting-edge technologies at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 3 or higher, designed to empower U.S. and NATO Special Operations Forces (SOF) in Arctic operational environments.

Cyberlux is unveiling an innovative variant of its rotary wing UAS, engineered specifically for sustained operations in GPS- and radio frequency-denied environments. This groundbreaking platform integrates advanced capabilities developed in partnership with OKSI, Inc., leveraging their proprietary "Omniscience" Artificial Intelligence model. The collaboration brings the following key enhancements to Cyberlux's UAS technology:

Visual Inertial Odometry (VIO): Enables precise navigation and positioning without reliance on GPS, critical for Arctic and electronic warfare (EW) environments.

Automated Target Recognition (ATR): Advanced machine learning algorithms for rapid identification and classification of targets.

Machine Learning Integration: Ensures adaptive decision-making and autonomous operations in dynamic, high-threat environments.

"The Arctic Warrior Experiment offers an unparalleled opportunity for SOF teams to engage directly with emerging technologies that address the unique challenges of Arctic warfare," said Mark Schmidt, CEO of Cyberlux Corporation. "Our rotary wing UAS, enhanced with OKSI's cutting-edge AI capabilities, exemplifies the innovation required to maintain operational superiority even in the most contested and complex environments."

Held in Rena, Norway, the Arctic Warrior Experiment brings together multiple NATO SOF teams to evaluate next-generation solutions for Arctic deployment. The event allows participating forces to interface with industry leaders like Cyberlux, fostering collaboration that accelerates the development and adoption of mission-critical technologies.

OKSI's Omniscience AI model plays a transformative role in ensuring Cyberlux's UAS can effectively navigate, identify, and engage targets even in heavily jammed EW scenarios. This capability underscores Cyberlux's commitment to delivering resilient, state-of-the-art solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern warfare.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation is a leading provider of advanced unmanned aircraft systems, tactical lighting solutions, and innovative technologies designed to meet the needs of military, government, and commercial clients. With a focus on agility and innovation, Cyberlux delivers mission-critical solutions that empower operational success in complex environments.

About OKSI, Inc.

OKSI (Optical Knowledge Systems, Inc.) is at the forefront of artificial intelligence and optical system innovation. Their Omniscience AI model integrates machine learning and advanced analytics to deliver unparalleled capabilities in navigation, target recognition, and decision-making across diverse operational scenarios.

For more information, please visit www.cyberlux.com. For investor information, please contact: ir_cybl@cyberlux.com.

