Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (the "Company"), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies announced that its Indian subsidiary Yatra Online Limited, has secured the top position in YouGov's Brand Mover rankings for India in December 2024. This recognition highlights Yatra's strong brand momentum, increasing consumer engagement, and leadership in the online travel sector as it continues to redefine travel for millions of customers.

YouGov's Brand Mover rankings spotlight brands that have shown the most significant positive shifts across key brand health metrics, including awareness, consideration, and reputation. Yatra's leading position reflects its strategic focus on delivering seamless travel experiences, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and prioritizing a customer-centric approach.

Strengthening Customer Trust and Market Presence

Over the past year, Yatra has enhanced and expanded its digital footprint, introduced new user-friendly features, and enhanced its offerings to cater to the evolving needs of modern travelers. The company's commitment to personalization, efficiency, and accessibility has resulted in an increased preference among consumers, further solidifying its position as a trusted travel partner.

"As one of India's most trusted travel platforms, we are honored to be recognized as YouGov's Biggest Brand Mover for December 2024," said Dhruv Shringi, CEO & Co-Founder of Yatra. "This achievement reaffirms our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We remain dedicated to enhancing our offerings, simplifying the travel process, and ensuring a seamless experience for our customers."

Driving Innovation in Corporate and Leisure Travel

With a robust presence in both corporate and leisure travel, Yatra continues to drive industry-wide transformation by integrating AI-driven recommendations, advanced booking systems, and frictionless customer support.

Yatra's top placement in YouGov's rankings underscores its role as a market leader in India's travel industry, continuously setting new benchmarks in service excellence, technological advancement, and customer satisfaction.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 1200 corporate customers (post the acquisition of Globe Travels) and one of India's leading online travel companies. The Company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 108K hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,500 cities across India, as well as approximately 2 million hotels around the world, the Company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels.

