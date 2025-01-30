WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) reported a fourth quarter net loss of $147 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to a loss of $284 million or $0.82 per share, prior year. The company's results include a pre-tax charge of $395 million for accelerated depreciation and restructuring charges, including $334 million related to the closure of the Georgetown, S.C. pulp mill. Adjusted operating loss was $7 million, or $0.02 per share. Fourth quarter net sales were $4.6 billion, flat with prior year.CEO Andy Silvernail said: 'In the quarter, our earnings have stabilized and we intend to accelerate earnings improvement in 2025.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX