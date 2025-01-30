WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc. (BX) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable was $703.87 million, compared to $151.80 million a year ago.Net income per share grew to $0.92 from last year's $0.20.Distributable earnings grew to $2.17 billion from last year's $1.39 billion.Total revenues climbed to $3.08 billion from last year's $1.29 billion.Total assets under management was $1.13 trillion, up 8 percent year-over-year.Further, Blackstone declared a quarterly dividend of $1.44 per share to record holders as of February 10, payable on February 18.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX