WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected in the week ended January 25th.The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 207,000, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 223,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 220,000.The report also said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 212,500, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's unrevised average of 213,500.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX