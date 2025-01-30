Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035 | Ticker-Symbol: INP
Tradegate
30.01.25
15:51 Uhr
53,50 Euro
-2,24
-4,02 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
30.01.2025 15:06 Uhr
International Paper to Host Investor Day

Finanznachrichten News

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP), the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, announced that it will hold an Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The event will include presentations given by Andy Silvernail, Chairman and CEO, along with other members of executive management.

International Paper Logo

Registration for in-person attendance is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts. Details will be provided in the coming weeks.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event to the company's investor relations website (https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations). Interested parties unable to attend in person or watch the live webcast will be able to view an archived copy of the webcast, which will be made available within 24 hours following the event.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 37,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, North Africa and Latin America. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

