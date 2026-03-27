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WKN: 868730 | ISIN: NL0000334118 | Ticker-Symbol: AVS
Tradegate
27.03.26 | 14:24
644,80 Euro
-5,18 % -35,20
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AEX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
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ASM INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
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ASM INTERNATIONAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
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650,40651,0017:47
649,00649,4015:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2026 17:34 Uhr
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ASM International NV: ASM announces the availability of the 2026 AGM materials

Almere, the Netherlands
March 27, 2026

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM)

ASM announces that the information regarding the Annual General Meeting scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2026 (AGM) is made available today on ASM's website. This information includes the convocation, the agenda, and other documents referred to therein. The U.S. market proxy materials for holders of New York Registry Shares are also posted on our website today.

The AGM will commence at 2:00 p.m. CET at the Van der Valk Hotel in Almere, located at Veluwezoom 45, 1327 AK in Almere, the Netherlands.

The AGM can be attended in person by shareholders. Our shareholders are also offered the possibility to exercise their voting rights by proxy and to follow (view and hear only) the meeting through our live webcast.

The agenda for the AGM includes, amongst other things, approvals of:

  • the annual accounts of 2025;
  • the remuneration report 2025;
  • the proposal to declare a regular dividend of €3.25 (three euros and twenty-five cents) per common share;
  • the reappointment of Mr. M'Saad (for four years) as a member of the Management Board (CEO);
  • the reappointment of Mr. De Jong as a member of the Supervisory Board;
  • a change of the remuneration policy for the Management Board;
  • a change of the remuneration policy and remuneration for the Supervisory Board;
  • the reappointment of EY Accountants B.V. as auditor and assurance provider for the financial year 2027

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands the record date for the AGM is April 13, 2026. The total number of issued shares in ASM International N.V. as per today amounts to 49,328,548 common shares. Considering the number of shares held in treasury as per today, amounting to 442,478 shares, the number of voting shares amounts to 48,886,070.

About ASM

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Contacts
Investor and media relationsInvestor relations
Victor BareñoHuiying Jing
T: +31 88 100 8500T: +31 88 100 8124
E: investor.relations@asm.comE: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20260327 ASM announces the availability of the 2026 AGM materials

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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