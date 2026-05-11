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WKN: 868730 | ISIN: NL0000334118 | Ticker-Symbol: AVS
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 18:56
886,40 Euro
-0,18 % -1,60
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 18:18 Uhr
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ASM International NV: ASM announces voting results of the Annual General Meeting

Almere, the Netherlands
May 11, 2026

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held on May 11, 2026, in the Van der Valk Hotel Almere, in Almere, the Netherlands.

The shareholders approved all resolutions as proposed to the Annual General Meeting.

The main resolutions include:

  • The annual accounts 2025 were approved and adopted.
  • A positive advisory vote was cast on the 2025 remuneration report.
  • A regular dividend of €3.25 (three euros and twenty-five cents) per common share was approved.
  • Mr. M'Saad, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, was re-appointed as a member of the Management Board for a four-year term.
  • Mr. De Jong was re-appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a two-year term.
  • A change of the remuneration policy for the Management Board was approved.
  • A change of the remuneration policy for, and remuneration of, the Supervisory Board was approved.
  • EY Accountants B.V. was re-appointed as auditor to audit the annual accounts for the financial year 2027 and re-appointed as an assurance provider of sustainability information for the financial year 2027.

Furthermore, as of today Ms. Stefanie Kahle-Galonske retires after serving a 9-year term as a member of the Supervisory Board of ASM. Pauline van der Meer Mohr, Chair of the Supervisory Board: "On behalf of the full Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Stefanie for her valuable contributions throughout the years, in particular as Audit Committee Chair until last year. Also, we congratulate Hichem on his reappointment as CEO. The results he has managed to achieve during his first two years were remarkable and we very much look forward to the next four years."

About ASM

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com

Contacts
Investor and media relationsInvestor relations
Victor BareñoHuiying Jing
T: +31 88 100 8500T: +31 88 100 8124
E: investor.relations@asm.comE: investor.relations@asm.com
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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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