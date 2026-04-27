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WKN: 868730 | ISIN: NL0000334118 | Ticker-Symbol: AVS
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 08:46
875,20 Euro
+0,57 % +5,00
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EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
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ASM INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
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875,60881,2008:57
0,0000,00008:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 08:10 Uhr
194 Leser
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ASM International NV: ASM announces resignation of Supervisory Board member Mr Van den Brink

Almere, The Netherlands
April 27, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that Mr Martin van den Brink has resigned as a member of ASM's Supervisory Board with immediate effect.

The resignation follows an assessment that Mr Van den Brink's other professional activities could, over time, give rise to overlapping interests. To avoid any such situation, or any appearance of it, arising in the future, the decision was taken by mutual understanding and agreement. Mr Van den Brink was appointed to ASM's Supervisory Board in May 2024.
Pauline van der Meer Mohr, Chair of ASM's Supervisory Board, said: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Martin for his very significant contributions to ASM. He played an important role in strengthening the Supervisory Board's technology oversight, including through the establishment of the Technology Committee, and his deep industry knowledge and experience have been of great value to the company. While we regret that he is stepping down, we respect the decision taken and wish him every success in his ongoing and future endeavors."
About ASM
ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, pandemics, epidemics and other risks indicated in the company's reports and financial statements. The company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Investor relations

Huiying Jing
T: +31 88 100 8124
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20260427 ASM announces resignation of Supervisory Board member Mr Van den Brink

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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