WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Polish economic growth accelerated markedly during the year 2024, a flash estimate from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.Gross domestic product rose 2.9 percent in 2024, much faster than the 0.1 percent growth seen in 2023. The expected growth was 2.8 percent.Data showed that gross value added in the national economy advanced 2.1 percent. Within this, industrial output increased by 1.0 percent, while the construction sector showed a contraction of 6.7 percent.On the expenditure side, total consumption expenditure increased 4.0 percent compared to a 0.7 percent growth last year. Data showed that gross capital formation grew at a slower pace of 1.3 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX