BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank cut its interest rates for a fourth policy session in a row as expected as euro area economy ground to a half in the final quarter of 2024 and inflationary pressures increased.The Governing Council, led by ECB President Christine Lagarde, lowered the benchmark - the deposit rate - by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent.The main refinancing rate was trimmed by a similar volume to 2.90 percent and the lending rate to 3.15 percent, respectively.The central bank for the single currency bloc has lowered interest rates in every rate-setting session since September and each reduction was 25 basis points.'The disinflation process is well on track,' the ECB said in a statement.'Inflation has continued to develop broadly in line with the staff projections and is set to return to the Governing Council's 2 percent medium-term target in the course of this year,' the bank said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX