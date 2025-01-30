BBC Studios, producer and global distributor of innovative and world-class audio content from the BBC, and iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in the United States, today announced a multi-year deal that will make iHeartMedia the exclusive third-party advertising reseller of BBC podcasts to the U.S. market. The partnership will see iHeartMedia's leading audio sales force work closely with BBC Studios to represent its extensive slate of premium podcasts and to amplify BBC's content portfolio in this growing market.

BBC is home to some of the highest-quality and most popular podcasts across the globe, including Global News Podcast, World of Secrets, In Our Time, History's Secret Heroes, and Infinite Monkey Cage. In early 2024, BBC Studios launched a dedicated audio unit to maximize creative and commercial opportunities for the BBC's premium podcast output in the global audio market.

Louise la Grange, SVP, BBC Audio, Digital News and Streaming at BBC Studios, said: "We are delighted to expand our partnership with iHeart to represent BBC podcasts in the U.S. ad market. Partnering with iHeart as a major scale player will introduce new brands to our incredible content and is an exciting step forward for our international growth ambitions for audio. For brands who want the very best of BBC audiences in the U.S., we now have even greater capabilities via iHeart's Triton technology to incorporate BBC podcasts in campaigns across the BBC's digital footprint consisting of BBC.com, BBC News BBC Studios channels on YouTube, FAST channels, and BBC social channels."

Conal Byrne, CEO of the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group, said: "BBC has held its position as one of the most respected, highest-quality brands in media for decades, and we couldn't be more honored and excited to expand our relationship and represent their podcasts titles in the exploding U.S. podcast market. At iHeartMedia, with our unparalleled reach across both radio and podcasting, and the largest audio sales force in the industry, we have the ability to further extend their podcast growth in the U.S. We look forward to continuing our relationship with BBC and exploring even more opportunities to collaborate across our network."

iHeartPodcasts is the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac. iHeartPodcasts produces thousands of shows across a wide variety of genres, that span every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, family, comedy and true crime and everything in between.

This deal follows on a recent announcement from BBC Studios that it has partnered with Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader in the digital audio, podcast and radio industries, to leverage Triton's platforms and tools to unlock new insights and opportunities for audio clients outside the UK. Triton Digital is owned by iHeartMedia.

About BBC Studios

The main commercial arm of BBC Commercial Ltd, BBC Studios generated revenues in the last year of £1.8 billion and a third consecutive year of profits of over £200 million. Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, the business is built on two operating areas: the Content Studio, which produces, invests and distributes content globally and Media Streaming, with BBC branded channels, services including bbc.com and BritBox International and joint ventures in the UK and internationally. The business made more than 2,800 hours of award-winning British programmes last year for a wide selection of public service and commercial broadcasters and platforms, both in the UK and across the globe. Its content is internationally recognised across a broad range of genres and specialisms, and includes world-famous brands like Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, the Planet series, Bluey and Doctor Who.

BBC Studios WebsitePress OfficeTwitterLinkedInInstagram

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with 90% of Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the size of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250130582373/en/

Contacts:

Angel Aristone

iHeartMedia

AngelAristone@iheartmedia.com

Kevin Sornatale

BBC Studios

kevin.sornatale@bbc.com

646-709-3314