SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) announced that Jon Weiss, Co-CEO of Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), plans to retire. Weiss, who has been with Wells Fargo for nearly 20 years, will step down as Co-CEO effective immediately and will formally retire on June 1, 2025. Fernando Rivas, who joined Wells Fargo in May 2024 as Co-CEO of CIB, will become Corporate & Investment Banking's sole CEO.Weiss started his career with Wells Fargo in 2005 in Investment Banking. In 2008, he became Co-Head of the Investment Banking & Capital Markets division and in 2014 he became President and Head of Wells Fargo Securities. In 2017, he was named Head of Wealth & Investment Management, a position he held until February 2020 when he was named CEO of Corporate & Investment Banking.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX