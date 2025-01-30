Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer, Vox Royalty (TSX: VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYAEUKTE07M

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Vox Royalty (TSX: VOXR)

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning six jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

To learn more, visit: https://www.voxroyalty.com/

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238968

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange