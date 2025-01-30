ClearOne, a global leader in conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, is returning to ISE 2025 (February 4-7) with a complete range of conferencing and collaboration solutions for every size of meeting space. The solutions will be showcased at Hall 2, Booth #2N220 at the Fira Barcelona Gran Vía Venue, Barcelona, Spain.

"We are excited to return to ISE to meet with our partners and showcase our latest innovations that usher in a new era in conferencing," said Derek Graham, CEO of ClearOne. "This year, we are focusing on solutions that deliver exceptional quality, seamless integration, and easy deployment-empowering businesses to connect and collaborate more effectively than ever before."

ClearOne is showcasing several recently released products at ISE 2025, including the BMA 360DX, an all-in-one innovative ceiling tile. The BMA 360DX introduces a paradigm shift by combining an advanced beamforming microphone array, a fully integrated DSP processor with Dante®, and a built-in multi-channel amplifier within a single ceiling tile. This all-in-one design eliminates the need for rack space, reduces packaging, storage, and shipping requirements, and contributes to a more environmentally friendly meeting solution. The BMA 360DX makes professional-quality audio accessible to all by integrating superior audio performance and sustainable design at an unbeatable price.

The Versa® 120D, a versatile collaboration solution combining a USB-C Docking Station and Dante® audio networking into a single, easy-to-use device, will be on display. This innovative solution is specifically designed for Pro AV integrators to streamline BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) workflows in various meeting spaces. The Versa 120D supports dual 4K60 displays or a single 8K30 display, ensuring crystal-clear visuals for presentations and video conferencing. Its applications include BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) video conferencing, BYOM audio conferencing, and in-room presentations, making it ideal for small to mid-sized meeting rooms, boardrooms, executive offices, and classrooms.

Also being showcased is the DIALOG® AERO Two-Channel Digital Wireless Microphone System, featuring over 100 MHz of RF tuning range. The DIALOG® AERO, with less than 4 ms of end-to-end audio latency, is ideal for conferencing and sound reinforcement applications. The system includes a modular two-bay smart dock, which can be expanded to eight bays by linking multiple docks. Larger systems can be further expanded using optional accessories, including a four-channel antenna distributor, ceiling-mounted antennas, antenna combiners, and a joining kit for mounting two receivers in a single rack space. From classrooms and courtrooms to auditoriums and houses of worship, DIALOG® AERO delivers crystal-clear audio for a variety of applications.

The UNITE 260N Pro, a professional 4K Ultra HD camera with NDI®|HX support, designed for NDI® workflows, will also be on display. The camera eliminates the need for complex and costly setups and empowers users with real-time camera control, switching, and IP streaming for dynamic, broadcast-style video production. The camera features motorized pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) with 20X optical zoom and 16X digital zoom, enabling the capture of all participants in a room. AI-powered smart face tracking keeps the selected presenter in focus as they move, while customizable zone tracking ensures optimal capture in defined areas. Auto framing adjusts the image to perfectly capture groups, making it ideal for video conferencing, surveillance, or hybrid working and learning applications.

ClearOne will also debut new additions to its award-winning DIALOG® UVHF Wireless Microphone System: a 4-Channel Access Point and 4-Bay Dock. These additions offer significant benefits, including lower cost, system flexibility, and a smaller form factor for the dock. This makes ClearOne's high-quality wireless audio solutions more accessible and suitable for applications requiring fewer microphones. The system now provides the flexibility to choose between an Access Point with 8 or 4 Dante channels and a Charger Dock capable of charging 8 or 4 microphones.

For smaller room environments, ClearOne will demonstrate the CHAT® 150 BT Speakerphone and UNITE® 60 PTZ Camera. For medium-sized meeting spaces, attendees can experience the BMA 360D, UNITE® 160 Camera, and Versa® 120D. For larger meeting rooms, the company will showcase the BMA 360, CONVERGE® Pro 2 48VTD DSP Mixers, Ceiling Speakers, Versa® UCS2100, and UNITE® 260 Pro Camera. In BYOD environments, ClearOne will feature the CHATAttach® 150, UNITE® 160 Camera, and Versa® UCS2100 Collaboration Switcher Kit.

Other product highlights include the DIALOG® UVHF Wireless Microphone System, Ceiling Microphone Array Analog-X, and Ceiling Microphone Array Dante in the professional microphone category. Network management solutions will feature the CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager and CONVERGENCE Enterprise AV Manager, while sound reinforcement solutions will include the CONVERGE® Pro 2 128SR, CONVERGE® Pro 2 128SRD, CONVERGE® PA 460 Amplifier, and Versa® USB22D.

