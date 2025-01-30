Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
30.01.25
09:59 Uhr
1,500 Euro
-0,010
-0,66 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4501,73020:27
Dow Jones News
30.01.2025 19:37 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Jan-2025 / 18:06 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
30 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               30 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      159,818 
Highest price paid per share:         129.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          125.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.5491p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,281,016 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (324,281,016) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      127.5491p                    159,818

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
13               129.00          09:05:13         00320419609TRLO1     XLON 
1822              129.50          09:39:20         00320431560TRLO1     XLON 
6453              129.50          09:39:20         00320431561TRLO1     XLON 
750              129.00          09:39:20         00320431562TRLO1     XLON 
764              128.50          09:40:20         00320431913TRLO1     XLON 
763              128.50          09:40:20         00320431914TRLO1     XLON 
764              128.50          09:44:30         00320435278TRLO1     XLON 
804              128.50          09:53:07         00320449503TRLO1     XLON 
765              128.00          10:00:34         00320454878TRLO1     XLON 
7055              128.00          10:00:34         00320454877TRLO1     XLON 
1544              128.00          10:00:38         00320454883TRLO1     XLON 
301              128.00          10:02:41         00320454977TRLO1     XLON 
464              128.00          10:02:41         00320454978TRLO1     XLON 
122              128.00          10:02:41         00320454974TRLO1     XLON 
607              128.00          10:02:41         00320454975TRLO1     XLON 
122              128.00          10:02:41         00320454976TRLO1     XLON 
333              128.50          10:08:08         00320455098TRLO1     XLON 
224              128.50          10:08:08         00320455099TRLO1     XLON 
224              128.50          10:08:08         00320455100TRLO1     XLON 
805              128.50          10:16:16         00320455334TRLO1     XLON 
156              128.50          10:52:05         00320456355TRLO1     XLON 
480              128.50          10:52:05         00320456356TRLO1     XLON 
5               128.00          11:06:29         00320456824TRLO1     XLON 
487              128.50          11:16:34         00320457131TRLO1     XLON 
593              128.50          11:16:34         00320457132TRLO1     XLON 
2295              128.50          11:19:18         00320457205TRLO1     XLON 
1703              128.00          11:19:20         00320457206TRLO1     XLON 
1598              128.50          11:37:08         00320457669TRLO1     XLON 
3634              128.00          11:37:08         00320457667TRLO1     XLON 
3864              128.00          11:37:08         00320457668TRLO1     XLON 
2073              128.00          11:37:08         00320457670TRLO1     XLON 
352              128.00          11:43:42         00320457826TRLO1     XLON 
1739              128.00          11:43:42         00320457823TRLO1     XLON 
2934              128.00          11:43:42         00320457824TRLO1     XLON 
2582              128.00          11:43:42         00320457825TRLO1     XLON 
402              128.00          11:43:43         00320457827TRLO1     XLON 
753              128.00          11:43:43         00320457828TRLO1     XLON 
492              128.00          12:01:28         00320458390TRLO1     XLON 
4255              128.00          12:17:58         00320458719TRLO1     XLON 
352              128.00          12:29:58         00320459003TRLO1     XLON 
402              128.00          12:29:58         00320459004TRLO1     XLON 
753              128.00          12:29:58         00320459005TRLO1     XLON 
4581              128.00          12:29:58         00320458999TRLO1     XLON 
9328              128.00          12:29:58         00320459000TRLO1     XLON 
1077              128.00          12:29:58         00320459001TRLO1     XLON 
1077              128.00          12:29:58         00320459006TRLO1     XLON 
2283              128.00          12:29:58         00320459002TRLO1     XLON 
252              127.50          12:30:00         00320459008TRLO1     XLON 
573              127.50          12:30:00         00320459009TRLO1     XLON 
759              127.50          12:33:46         00320459065TRLO1     XLON 
281              127.50          13:05:50         00320460001TRLO1     XLON 
751              127.50          13:30:49         00320460664TRLO1     XLON 
809              127.50          13:38:55         00320460874TRLO1     XLON 
8326              127.00          13:38:55         00320460871TRLO1     XLON 
264              127.00          13:38:55         00320460872TRLO1     XLON 
853              127.00          13:38:55         00320460873TRLO1     XLON 
3859              127.00          13:38:58         00320460876TRLO1     XLON 
773              127.00          13:39:06         00320460887TRLO1     XLON 
3350              127.00          13:39:06         00320460885TRLO1     XLON 
3277              127.00          13:39:06         00320460886TRLO1     XLON 
1862              127.00          13:39:07         00320460888TRLO1     XLON 
648              127.00          13:40:41         00320460941TRLO1     XLON 
973              127.00          13:41:44         00320460966TRLO1     XLON 
975              127.00          13:42:40         00320460991TRLO1     XLON 
528              127.50          14:04:11         00320461723TRLO1     XLON 
497              128.00          14:06:40         00320461792TRLO1     XLON 
582              128.00          14:06:40         00320461793TRLO1     XLON 
1478              128.00          14:07:31         00320461812TRLO1     XLON 
161              128.00          14:07:31         00320461813TRLO1     XLON 
541              128.00          14:24:49         00320462371TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2025 13:06 ET (18:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
