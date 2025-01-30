DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 30-Jan-2025 / 18:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 30 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 30 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 159,818 Highest price paid per share: 129.50p Lowest price paid per share: 125.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.5491p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,281,016 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (324,281,016) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.5491p 159,818

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 13 129.00 09:05:13 00320419609TRLO1 XLON 1822 129.50 09:39:20 00320431560TRLO1 XLON 6453 129.50 09:39:20 00320431561TRLO1 XLON 750 129.00 09:39:20 00320431562TRLO1 XLON 764 128.50 09:40:20 00320431913TRLO1 XLON 763 128.50 09:40:20 00320431914TRLO1 XLON 764 128.50 09:44:30 00320435278TRLO1 XLON 804 128.50 09:53:07 00320449503TRLO1 XLON 765 128.00 10:00:34 00320454878TRLO1 XLON 7055 128.00 10:00:34 00320454877TRLO1 XLON 1544 128.00 10:00:38 00320454883TRLO1 XLON 301 128.00 10:02:41 00320454977TRLO1 XLON 464 128.00 10:02:41 00320454978TRLO1 XLON 122 128.00 10:02:41 00320454974TRLO1 XLON 607 128.00 10:02:41 00320454975TRLO1 XLON 122 128.00 10:02:41 00320454976TRLO1 XLON 333 128.50 10:08:08 00320455098TRLO1 XLON 224 128.50 10:08:08 00320455099TRLO1 XLON 224 128.50 10:08:08 00320455100TRLO1 XLON 805 128.50 10:16:16 00320455334TRLO1 XLON 156 128.50 10:52:05 00320456355TRLO1 XLON 480 128.50 10:52:05 00320456356TRLO1 XLON 5 128.00 11:06:29 00320456824TRLO1 XLON 487 128.50 11:16:34 00320457131TRLO1 XLON 593 128.50 11:16:34 00320457132TRLO1 XLON 2295 128.50 11:19:18 00320457205TRLO1 XLON 1703 128.00 11:19:20 00320457206TRLO1 XLON 1598 128.50 11:37:08 00320457669TRLO1 XLON 3634 128.00 11:37:08 00320457667TRLO1 XLON 3864 128.00 11:37:08 00320457668TRLO1 XLON 2073 128.00 11:37:08 00320457670TRLO1 XLON 352 128.00 11:43:42 00320457826TRLO1 XLON 1739 128.00 11:43:42 00320457823TRLO1 XLON 2934 128.00 11:43:42 00320457824TRLO1 XLON 2582 128.00 11:43:42 00320457825TRLO1 XLON 402 128.00 11:43:43 00320457827TRLO1 XLON 753 128.00 11:43:43 00320457828TRLO1 XLON 492 128.00 12:01:28 00320458390TRLO1 XLON 4255 128.00 12:17:58 00320458719TRLO1 XLON 352 128.00 12:29:58 00320459003TRLO1 XLON 402 128.00 12:29:58 00320459004TRLO1 XLON 753 128.00 12:29:58 00320459005TRLO1 XLON 4581 128.00 12:29:58 00320458999TRLO1 XLON 9328 128.00 12:29:58 00320459000TRLO1 XLON 1077 128.00 12:29:58 00320459001TRLO1 XLON 1077 128.00 12:29:58 00320459006TRLO1 XLON 2283 128.00 12:29:58 00320459002TRLO1 XLON 252 127.50 12:30:00 00320459008TRLO1 XLON 573 127.50 12:30:00 00320459009TRLO1 XLON 759 127.50 12:33:46 00320459065TRLO1 XLON 281 127.50 13:05:50 00320460001TRLO1 XLON 751 127.50 13:30:49 00320460664TRLO1 XLON 809 127.50 13:38:55 00320460874TRLO1 XLON 8326 127.00 13:38:55 00320460871TRLO1 XLON 264 127.00 13:38:55 00320460872TRLO1 XLON 853 127.00 13:38:55 00320460873TRLO1 XLON 3859 127.00 13:38:58 00320460876TRLO1 XLON 773 127.00 13:39:06 00320460887TRLO1 XLON 3350 127.00 13:39:06 00320460885TRLO1 XLON 3277 127.00 13:39:06 00320460886TRLO1 XLON 1862 127.00 13:39:07 00320460888TRLO1 XLON 648 127.00 13:40:41 00320460941TRLO1 XLON 973 127.00 13:41:44 00320460966TRLO1 XLON 975 127.00 13:42:40 00320460991TRLO1 XLON 528 127.50 14:04:11 00320461723TRLO1 XLON 497 128.00 14:06:40 00320461792TRLO1 XLON 582 128.00 14:06:40 00320461793TRLO1 XLON 1478 128.00 14:07:31 00320461812TRLO1 XLON 161 128.00 14:07:31 00320461813TRLO1 XLON 541 128.00 14:24:49 00320462371TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2025 13:06 ET (18:06 GMT)