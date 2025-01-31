Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 01.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Goldman Sachs "kann Bitcoin nicht besitzen" - doch dieses Unternehmen hat einen besseren Weg gefunden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
31.01.25
15:29 Uhr
1,490 Euro
+0,010
+0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4601,73031.01.
Dow Jones News
31.01.2025 18:19 Uhr
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Jan-2025 / 16:47 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
31 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               31 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      131,999 
Highest price paid per share:         128.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          125.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 126.7838p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,149,017 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (324,149,017) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      126.7838p                    131,999

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
526              125.50          08:09:24         00320550527TRLO1     XLON 
1100              125.50          08:09:24         00320550526TRLO1     XLON 
801              125.50          08:10:09         00320550730TRLO1     XLON 
139              126.00          09:26:50         00320576094TRLO1     XLON 
703              126.00          09:26:50         00320576096TRLO1     XLON 
803              126.50          10:11:35         00320592882TRLO1     XLON 
803              126.50          10:11:35         00320592883TRLO1     XLON 
4387              126.50          10:11:35         00320592873TRLO1     XLON 
351              126.50          10:11:35         00320592874TRLO1     XLON 
1262              126.50          10:11:35         00320592875TRLO1     XLON 
5891              126.50          10:11:35         00320592876TRLO1     XLON 
6000              126.50          10:11:35         00320592877TRLO1     XLON 
1956              126.50          10:11:35         00320592878TRLO1     XLON 
1484              126.50          10:11:35         00320592879TRLO1     XLON 
2416              126.50          10:11:35         00320592880TRLO1     XLON 
2100              126.50          10:11:35         00320592881TRLO1     XLON 
785              126.50          10:15:33         00320592949TRLO1     XLON 
562              127.00          10:44:55         00320593926TRLO1     XLON 
562              127.00          10:44:55         00320593927TRLO1     XLON 
565              127.00          10:44:55         00320593928TRLO1     XLON 
2409              127.00          10:45:01         00320593932TRLO1     XLON 
1163              127.00          10:45:55         00320593942TRLO1     XLON 
1606              127.00          11:29:45         00320595030TRLO1     XLON 
4295              126.50          11:34:57         00320595168TRLO1     XLON 
2342              126.50          11:34:57         00320595165TRLO1     XLON 
781              126.50          11:34:57         00320595166TRLO1     XLON 
780              126.50          11:34:57         00320595167TRLO1     XLON 
1705              126.50          11:34:57         00320595169TRLO1     XLON 
6000              126.50          11:34:57         00320595170TRLO1     XLON 
42               126.50          11:34:57         00320595171TRLO1     XLON 
998              126.50          11:36:57         00320595223TRLO1     XLON 
466              126.50          11:37:51         00320595264TRLO1     XLON 
1770              126.50          11:41:57         00320595396TRLO1     XLON 
1044              126.50          11:45:48         00320595524TRLO1     XLON 
695              126.50          11:54:31         00320595683TRLO1     XLON 
1000              126.50          11:56:59         00320595765TRLO1     XLON 
1613              126.50          12:21:11         00320596282TRLO1     XLON 
27               126.50          12:21:11         00320596281TRLO1     XLON 
578              127.00          12:28:59         00320596427TRLO1     XLON 
1099              127.00          12:28:59         00320596428TRLO1     XLON 
190              127.00          12:28:59         00320596429TRLO1     XLON 
1118              127.00          12:28:59         00320596430TRLO1     XLON 
562              127.00          12:28:59         00320596431TRLO1     XLON 
9               127.00          12:28:59         00320596432TRLO1     XLON 
190              127.00          12:29:23         00320596449TRLO1     XLON 
574              127.00          12:29:23         00320596450TRLO1     XLON 
643              127.00          12:34:17         00320596555TRLO1     XLON 
1005              127.00          12:47:05         00320596890TRLO1     XLON 
372              127.00          12:47:05         00320596891TRLO1     XLON 
1662              127.00          12:47:05         00320596892TRLO1     XLON 
1110              127.00          13:24:30         00320597532TRLO1     XLON 
583              127.00          13:24:30         00320597533TRLO1     XLON 
920              127.00          13:24:30         00320597534TRLO1     XLON 
1520              127.00          13:24:30         00320597541TRLO1     XLON 
981              127.00          13:24:30         00320597535TRLO1     XLON 
2608              127.00          13:24:30         00320597536TRLO1     XLON 
1100              127.00          13:24:30         00320597537TRLO1     XLON 
363              127.00          13:24:30         00320597538TRLO1     XLON 
1100              127.00          13:24:30         00320597539TRLO1     XLON 
513              127.00          13:24:30         00320597540TRLO1     XLON 
148              127.00          13:24:30         00320597542TRLO1     XLON 
1100              127.00          13:24:30         00320597543TRLO1     XLON 
1100              127.00          13:24:30         00320597544TRLO1     XLON 
1100              127.00          13:24:30         00320597545TRLO1     XLON 
515              127.50          13:31:37         00320597761TRLO1     XLON 
1014              127.50          13:31:37         00320597762TRLO1     XLON 
671              128.00          14:30:54         00320599646TRLO1     XLON 
793              128.00          14:31:24         00320599707TRLO1     XLON 
786              128.00          14:33:00         00320599852TRLO1     XLON 
439              127.50          14:34:31         00320599930TRLO1     XLON 
347              127.50          14:46:51         00320600387TRLO1     XLON 
785              127.50          14:46:51         00320600388TRLO1     XLON 
439              127.50          14:46:51         00320600389TRLO1     XLON 
347              127.50          14:46:51         00320600390TRLO1     XLON 
716              127.50          14:47:10         00320600398TRLO1     XLON 
37               127.50          14:48:01         00320600436TRLO1     XLON 
232              127.50          14:48:01         00320600437TRLO1     XLON 
484              127.50          14:48:01         00320600438TRLO1     XLON 
752              127.50          14:48:01         00320600439TRLO1     XLON 
491              127.50          15:03:31         00320601141TRLO1     XLON 
316              127.50          15:05:11         00320601278TRLO1     XLON 
491              127.50          15:19:31         00320601943TRLO1     XLON 
316              127.50          15:19:31         00320601944TRLO1     XLON 
806              127.50          15:19:31         00320601945TRLO1     XLON 
801              127.00          15:33:17         00320602566TRLO1     XLON 
800              127.00          15:33:17         00320602567TRLO1     XLON 
3365              127.00          15:33:17         00320602563TRLO1     XLON 
3331              127.00          15:33:17         00320602564TRLO1     XLON 
5329              127.00          15:33:17         00320602565TRLO1     XLON 
764              127.00          15:33:17         00320602569TRLO1     XLON 
1336              127.00          15:33:17         00320602572TRLO1     XLON 
5160              127.00          15:33:17         00320602573TRLO1     XLON 
454              127.00          15:33:17         00320602574TRLO1     XLON 
5159              127.00          15:33:17         00320602575TRLO1     XLON 
776              127.00          15:33:28         00320602589TRLO1     XLON 
1052              127.00          15:33:28         00320602587TRLO1     XLON 
2088              127.00          15:33:28         00320602588TRLO1     XLON 
21               126.50          15:34:27         00320602633TRLO1     XLON 
50               126.50          15:45:21         00320603178TRLO1     XLON 
584              126.50          16:01:46         00320603824TRLO1     XLON 
2206              126.50          16:01:46         00320603825TRLO1     XLON 
1061              126.50          16:01:46         00320603826TRLO1     XLON 
340              126.00          16:11:51         00320604663TRLO1     XLON 
448              126.00          16:13:26         00320604759TRLO1     XLON 
788              126.00          16:13:26         00320604760TRLO1     XLON 
116              126.00          16:13:31         00320604763TRLO1     XLON 
224              126.00          16:13:41         00320604766TRLO1     XLON 
350              126.00          16:13:41         00320604767TRLO1     XLON 
214              126.00          16:16:23         00320604944TRLO1     XLON 
225              126.00          16:16:23         00320604945TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  374165 
EQS News ID:  2079235 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2079235&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2025 11:47 ET (16:47 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.