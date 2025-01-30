Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C0JP | ISIN: US74265M2052 | Ticker-Symbol: PDXN
Stuttgart
30.01.25
19:12 Uhr
40,200 Euro
-0,200
-0,50 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRO-DEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRO-DEX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,00042,80022:59
ACCESS Newswire
30.01.2025 22:02 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter and Six-Month Results

Finanznachrichten News

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NasdaqCM:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased $4.2 million, or 33%, to $16.8 million from $12.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to the shipment of $3.1 million of our largest customer's next generation orthopedic handpiece as well as an increase in repair revenue of $1.6 million similarly generated from our largest customer. As previously disclosed, we supported our largest customer's limited market release quantities of their next generation end effector last fiscal quarter and this quarter we began production shipments. We anticipate that the third and fourth quarters will reflect increases in revenue compared to the corresponding periods of the prior year due to the continued production shipments of this next generation handpiece.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased $2.3 million, or 81%, to $5.1 million from $2.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. Gross margin increased by 8 percentage points to 30% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 22% for the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. The improvement in gross margin is primarily due to increased sales and favorable product mix.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, increased $355,000, or 18%, to $2.4 million compared to $2.0 million in the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter, reflecting increases in both research and development costs as well as general and administrative expenses mostly due to higher personnel related expenses.

Operating income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, increased $1.9 million, or 247%, to $2.7 million compared to $777,000 for the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter. The increase is attributable to higher sales and improved gross margins.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $2.0 million or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to $500,000, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2024.

Six Months Ended December 31, 2024

Net sales for the six months ended December 31, 2024, increased $7.2 million, or 29%, to $31.7 million from $24.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, due primarily to $4.7 million in shipments of the newest generation handpiece we sell our largest customer as well as $2.7 million in increased repair revenue from the orthopedic surgical handpiece that we sell to our largest customer.

Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2024,increased $3.8 million, or 58%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2024 due to increased sales and favorable product mix. Our gross margin increased by 6 percentage points to 32% for the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 26% for the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the six months ended December 31, 2024, increased $666,000, or 17%, to $4.5 million compared to $3.9 million in the prior fiscal year's corresponding period. The increase is related to increased research and development costs and general and administrative expenses mostly due to higher personnel related expenses.

Operating income for six months ended December 31, 2024, increased $3.1 million, or 119%, to $5.7 million compared to $2.6 million for the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in operating income is attributable to higher sales and gross profit offset by the higher operating expenses described above.

Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was $4.5 million or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $115,000, or $0.03 per diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Our net income for the six months ended December 31, 2024, contains unrealized gains on our marketable equity investments of $510,000 and our net loss for the six months ended December 31, 2023, contained unrealized losses on our marketable equity investments of $2.6 million. All of our investments are recorded at estimated fair value, and the valuation can be highly volatile.

CEO Comments

"We are pleased with our second quarter and year-to-date results." said Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are ramping up our staff to meet the commitments of our increased backlog." Mr. Van Kirk continued, "We are excited about our continued sales growth and looking forward to the challenges ahead."

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex, Inc. also sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth, and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(tables follow)

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share amounts)

December 31,
2024

June 30,
2024

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalent

$

66

$

2,631

Investments

4,671

4,217

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $27 and $0 at December 31, 2024 and at June 30, 2024, respectively

18,467

13,887

Deferred costs

152

262

Inventory

19,611

15,269

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,333

345

Total current assets

44,300

36,611

Land and building, net

6,108

6,155

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

5,443

5,024

Right-of-use asset, net

1,265

1,473

Intangibles, net

40

54

Deferred income taxes, net

1,555

1,555

Investments

1,619

1,563

Other assets

44

42

Total assets

$

60,374

$

52,477

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

5,689

$

4,513

Accrued liabilities

5,234

3,359

Income taxes payable

303

632

Deferred revenue

-

14

Notes payable

5,913

4,374

Total current liabilities

17,139

12,892

Lease liability, net of current portion

939

1,182

Notes payable, net of current portion

10,474

7,536

Total non-current liabilities

11,413

8,718

Total liabilities

28,552

21,610

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock; no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,260,390 and 3,363,412 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively

366

3,917

Retained earnings

31,456

26,950

Total shareholders' equity

31,822

30,867

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

60,374

$

52,477

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Six Months Ended
December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales

$

16,793

$

12,588

$

31,686

$

24,526

Cost of sales

11,721

9,786

21,464

18,066

Gross profit

5,072

2,802

10,222

6,460

Operating expenses:
Selling expenses

49

37

98

63

General and administrative expenses

1,389

1,200

2,635

2,195

Research and development costs

942

788

1,784

1,593

Total operating expenses

2,380

2,025

4,517

3,851

Operating income

2,692

777

5,705

2,609

Interest expense

(204

)

(139

)

(357

)

(271

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity investments

77

(40

)

510

(2,593

)

Interest and other income

21

22

46

46

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,586

620

5,904

(209

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

(546

)

(120

)

(1,398

)

94

Net income (loss)

$

2,040

$

500

$

4,506

$

(115

)

Basic net income (loss) per share:

Net income (loss) per share

$

0.63

$

0.14

$

1.36

$

(0.03

)

Diluted net income (loss) per share:

Net income (loss) per share

$

0.61

$

0.14

$

1.33

$

(0.03

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

3,261,145

3,546,901

3,314,207

3,546,819

Diluted

3,337,337

3,611,701

3,378,862

3,546,819

Common shares outstanding

3,260,390

3,541,045

3,260,390

3,541,045

CONTACT:

Richard L. Van Kirk,
Chief Executive Officer
(949) 769-3200

SOURCE: Pro-Dex, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.