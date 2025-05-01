Anzeige
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
WKN: A1C0JP | ISIN: US74265M2052 | Ticker-Symbol: PDXN
Frankfurt
30.04.25
08:10 Uhr
58,00 Euro
-2,50
-4,13 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRO-DEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRO-DEX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,5059,5030.04.
01.05.2025 22:14 Uhr
Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2025 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NasdaqCM:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $3.1 million, or 22%, to $17.4 million from $14.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to the shipment of $6.2 million of our largest customer's next generation orthopedic handpiece, offset by a $4.4 million decrease in their legacy product, as well as an increase in repair revenue of $0.7 million similarly generated from our largest customer. As previously disclosed, we supported our largest customer's limited market release quantities of their next generation end effector during the first quarter of this fiscal year and began production shipments in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $1.8 million, or 45%, to $5.8 million from $4.0 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. While the gross profit increase is consistent with our increase in net sales, its percentage increase is comparatively higher than the percentage increase in net sales primarily due to favorable product mix.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, increased $369,000, or 21%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2024 due to increases in research and development, general and administrative and selling expenses, primarily related to increased personnel related expenses.

Our operating income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, increased $1.4 million, or 65%, to $3.6 million compared to $2.2 million for the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter. The increase reflects our increased sales and gross profit, as described above.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $3.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $655,000, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2024. Our net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, contains unrealized gains on our marketable equity investments of $550,000 while our net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, contains unrealized losses on our marketable equity investments of $1.2 million. All of our investments are recorded at estimated fair value, and the valuation can be highly volatile. Additionally, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 we sold some of our marketable equity investments and recorded a realized gain in the amount of $595,000. We had no sales of marketable equity investments during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025

Net sales for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, increased $10.3 million, or 27%, to $49.1 million from $38.8 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 due primarily to $10.9 million in shipments of the newest generation handpiece we sell our largest customer.

Gross profit for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, increased $5.6 million, or 53%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2024. While the gross profit increase is consistent with our increase in net sales, its percentage increase is comparatively higher than the percentage increase in net sales primarily due to favorable product mix.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, increased 18% to $6.7 million from $5.6 million in the prior fiscal year's corresponding period, due primarily to an overall increase in personnel costs and legal fees.

Our operating income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, increased $4.5 million, or 94%, to $9.3 million compared to $4.8 million for the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in operating income is attributable to higher sales and gross profit offset by the higher operating expenses described above.

Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $7.8 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, compared to $540,000, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal 2024. Our net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, contains unrealized gains on our marketable equity investments of $1.1 million and our net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, contains unrealized losses on our marketable equity investments of $3.8 million. All of our investments are recorded at estimated fair value, and the valuation can be highly volatile.

CEO Comments

"We are pleased with our performance including increasing sales and operating income," said the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk. "We are tracking toward another record fiscal year from a revenue perspective, and I continue to be grateful to the entire Pro-Dex team for their contributions, resilience, and teamwork."

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also manufactures and sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth, and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance, (including, but not limited to, expected fiscal year revenue), as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Richard L. Van Kirk, Chief Executive Officer
(949) 769-3200

(tables follow)

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share amounts)

March 31,
2025

June 30,
2024

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,473

$

2,631

Investments

5,417

4,217

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $0 at March 31, 2025 and at June 30, 2024, respectively

15,861

13,887

Deferred costs

141

262

Inventory

23,432

15,269

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

619

345

Total current assets

49,943

36,611

Land and building, net

6,085

6,155

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

5,344

5,024

Right of use asset, net

1,158

1,473

Intangibles, net

33

54

Deferred income taxes, net

1,555

1,555

Investments

111

1,563

Other assets

44

42

Total assets

$

64,273

$

52,477

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

5,962

$

4,513

Accrued expenses

3,542

3,359

Deferred revenue

-

14

Income taxes payable

385

632

Note payable

8,428

4,374

Total current liabilities

18,317

12,892

Lease liability, net of current portion

813

1,182

Notes payable, net of current portion

9,861

7,536

Total non-current liabilities

10,674

8,718

Total liabilities

28,991

21,610

Shareholders' equity:

Common shares; no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,261,043 and 3,363,412 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively

551

3,917

Retained earnings

34,731

26,950

Total shareholders' equity

35,282

30,867

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

64,273

$

52,477

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Nine Months Ended
March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales

$

17,414

$

14,293

$

49,099

$

38,819

Cost of sales

11,616

10,291

33,080

28,357

Gross profit

5,798

4,002

16,019

10,462

Operating expenses:

Selling expenses

113

17

211

79

General and administrative expenses

1,098

1,012

3,732

3,208

Research and development costs

947

760

2,731

2,353

Total operating expenses

2,158

1,789

6,674

5,640

Operating income

3,640

2,213

9,345

4,822

Interest expense

(246

)

(138

)

(602

)

(409

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity investments

550

(1,192

)

1,060

(3,785

)

Interest and other income

15

30

61

76

Gain on sale of investments

595

-

595

-

Income before income taxes

4,554

913

10,459

704

Income tax expense

1,279

258

2,678

164

Net income

$

3,275

$

655

$

7,781

$

540

Basic net income per share:

Net income

$

1.00

$

0.19

$

2.36

$

0.15

Diluted net income per share:

Net income

$

0.98

$

0.19

$

2.31

$

0.15

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

3,261,043

3,451,423

3,296,744

3,531,249

Diluted

3,337,312

3,523,823

3,366,099

3,603,649

Common shares outstanding

3,261,043

3,451,423

3,261,043

3,451,423

SOURCE: Pro-Dex, Inc.



