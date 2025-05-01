Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results

PRO-DEX, INC. (NasdaqCM:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $3.1 million, or 22%, to $17.4 million from $14.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to the shipment of $6.2 million of our largest customer's next generation orthopedic handpiece, offset by a $4.4 million decrease in their legacy product, as well as an increase in repair revenue of $0.7 million similarly generated from our largest customer. As previously disclosed, we supported our largest customer's limited market release quantities of their next generation end effector during the first quarter of this fiscal year and began production shipments in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $1.8 million, or 45%, to $5.8 million from $4.0 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. While the gross profit increase is consistent with our increase in net sales, its percentage increase is comparatively higher than the percentage increase in net sales primarily due to favorable product mix.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, increased $369,000, or 21%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2024 due to increases in research and development, general and administrative and selling expenses, primarily related to increased personnel related expenses.

Our operating income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, increased $1.4 million, or 65%, to $3.6 million compared to $2.2 million for the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter. The increase reflects our increased sales and gross profit, as described above.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $3.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $655,000, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2024. Our net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, contains unrealized gains on our marketable equity investments of $550,000 while our net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, contains unrealized losses on our marketable equity investments of $1.2 million. All of our investments are recorded at estimated fair value, and the valuation can be highly volatile. Additionally, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 we sold some of our marketable equity investments and recorded a realized gain in the amount of $595,000. We had no sales of marketable equity investments during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025

Net sales for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, increased $10.3 million, or 27%, to $49.1 million from $38.8 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 due primarily to $10.9 million in shipments of the newest generation handpiece we sell our largest customer.

Gross profit for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, increased $5.6 million, or 53%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2024. While the gross profit increase is consistent with our increase in net sales, its percentage increase is comparatively higher than the percentage increase in net sales primarily due to favorable product mix.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, increased 18% to $6.7 million from $5.6 million in the prior fiscal year's corresponding period, due primarily to an overall increase in personnel costs and legal fees.

Our operating income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, increased $4.5 million, or 94%, to $9.3 million compared to $4.8 million for the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in operating income is attributable to higher sales and gross profit offset by the higher operating expenses described above.

Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $7.8 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, compared to $540,000, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal 2024. Our net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, contains unrealized gains on our marketable equity investments of $1.1 million and our net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, contains unrealized losses on our marketable equity investments of $3.8 million. All of our investments are recorded at estimated fair value, and the valuation can be highly volatile.

CEO Comments

"We are pleased with our performance including increasing sales and operating income," said the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk. "We are tracking toward another record fiscal year from a revenue perspective, and I continue to be grateful to the entire Pro-Dex team for their contributions, resilience, and teamwork."

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also manufactures and sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth, and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance, (including, but not limited to, expected fiscal year revenue), as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(tables follow)

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)

March 31,

2025 June 30, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,473 $ 2,631 Investments 5,417 4,217 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $0 at March 31, 2025 and at June 30, 2024, respectively 15,861 13,887 Deferred costs 141 262 Inventory 23,432 15,269 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 619 345 Total current assets 49,943 36,611 Land and building, net 6,085 6,155 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 5,344 5,024 Right of use asset, net 1,158 1,473 Intangibles, net 33 54 Deferred income taxes, net 1,555 1,555 Investments 111 1,563 Other assets 44 42 Total assets $ 64,273 $ 52,477 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,962 $ 4,513 Accrued expenses 3,542 3,359 Deferred revenue - 14 Income taxes payable 385 632 Note payable 8,428 4,374 Total current liabilities 18,317 12,892 Lease liability, net of current portion 813 1,182 Notes payable, net of current portion 9,861 7,536 Total non-current liabilities 10,674 8,718 Total liabilities 28,991 21,610 Shareholders' equity: Common shares; no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,261,043 and 3,363,412 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively 551 3,917 Retained earnings 34,731 26,950 Total shareholders' equity 35,282 30,867 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 64,273 $ 52,477

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 17,414 $ 14,293 $ 49,099 $ 38,819 Cost of sales 11,616 10,291 33,080 28,357 Gross profit 5,798 4,002 16,019 10,462 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 113 17 211 79 General and administrative expenses 1,098 1,012 3,732 3,208 Research and development costs 947 760 2,731 2,353 Total operating expenses 2,158 1,789 6,674 5,640 Operating income 3,640 2,213 9,345 4,822 Interest expense (246 ) (138 ) (602 ) (409 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity investments 550 (1,192 ) 1,060 (3,785 ) Interest and other income 15 30 61 76 Gain on sale of investments 595 - 595 - Income before income taxes 4,554 913 10,459 704 Income tax expense 1,279 258 2,678 164 Net income $ 3,275 $ 655 $ 7,781 $ 540 Basic net income per share: Net income $ 1.00 $ 0.19 $ 2.36 $ 0.15 Diluted net income per share: Net income $ 0.98 $ 0.19 $ 2.31 $ 0.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 3,261,043 3,451,423 3,296,744 3,531,249 Diluted 3,337,312 3,523,823 3,366,099 3,603,649 Common shares outstanding 3,261,043 3,451,423 3,261,043 3,451,423

