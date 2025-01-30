REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corporation (ORCL), the American multinational information technology company, announced Wednesday, alongside Google Cloud, plans to expand with eight new regions and introduce enhanced features for Oracle Database@Google Cloud. These updates are designed to help customers strengthen database security, optimize costs, and improve flexibility and resilience.Notable additions include the general availability of cross-region disaster recovery and database replication for Oracle Autonomous Database Serverless, as well as support for single-node Oracle database deployments on Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure for Oracle Database@Google Cloud.Oracle Database@Google Cloud allows customers to easily create new cloud applications or migrate existing Oracle databases to OCI on Google Cloud with simplified management. In the next 12 months, new regions will be available in U.S. Central 1 (Iowa), North America-Northeast 1 (Montreal), North America-Northeast 2 (Toronto), Asia-Northeast 1 (Tokyo), Asia-Northeast 2 (Osaka), Asia-South 1 (Mumbai), Asia-South 2 (Delhi), and South America-East 1 (Sao Paulo). Additionally, datacenter capacity in London, Frankfurt, and Ashburn will be doubled to meet growing demand. These new regions and expanded capacity join existing Google Cloud regions in Ashburn, Salt Lake City, London, and Frankfurt.New Oracle Database@Google Cloud CapabilitiesCross-region disaster recovery for Oracle Autonomous Database Serverless: Enables data replication to a standby database in a separate Google Cloud region, enhancing system continuity, recovery speed, and data protection. Customers can securely access databases via a public endpoint or restricted IP addresses, improving security and disaster recovery strategies.Single-node VM clusters for Oracle Exadata Database Service: Offers more cost and infrastructure flexibility by allowing single-node clusters for scenarios like test environments and databases without RAC licenses. This provides workload isolation, performance, and simplified management without the need for Oracle Real Application Clusters.Oracle Database@Google Cloud customers can use their existing Google Cloud commitments to purchase services and take advantage of Oracle benefits like Bring Your Own License (BYOL) and Oracle Support Rewards. Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Autonomous Database, and Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service are available through custom quotes. Oracle Autonomous Database also offers usage-based pricing, allowing customers to deploy a fully managed database quickly.Additional customer benefits include:Simplified deployment and consolidation with the compatibility to on-premises Oracle Database and Exadata.A unified, secure, low-latency operating environment for deploying OCI database services like Oracle Exadata, Autonomous Database, and OCI GoldenGate.Native integration with Google Cloud's console, APIs, monitoring, and operations.Easy purchasing through Google Cloud Marketplace, using existing Google Cloud commitments.Unified support from Google Cloud and Oracle.Integrations with Google Cloud services like Gemini, Vertex AI, BigQuery, and Looker for accelerated insights.High-speed private connectivity to OCI via Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud for seamless data and app integration.ORCL is currently trading at $170.61 or 5.30% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX