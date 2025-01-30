CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM):Earnings: -$38.21 million in Q2 vs. -$84.47 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.15 in Q2 vs. -$0.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Atlassian Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $255.63 million or $0.96 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.78 per share Revenue: $1.286 billion in Q2 vs. $1.060 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX