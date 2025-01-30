The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory Appoints Tim Doelman to the Board of Directors

The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (TSXV:FRSH)(FRA:Q4Z) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven company for fresh, clean-label, and better-for-you food and beverage brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Doelman to its Board of Directors, effective January 29, 2025. Tim will succeed Besar Xhelili, who is departing from the Board effective January 29, 2025. Mr. Xhelili will continue to serve as an advisor to the Company.

Tim Doelman brings more than 30 years of experience in the food and beverage manufacturing industry, with a proven record of scaling operations, driving growth, and fostering innovation. He served as the Chief Executive Officer of fairlife, LLC through the beginning of 2025, and is a founding member of the company, playing a pivotal role in its evolution from inception to reaching over $1B in retail sales by 2021. Before becoming CEO, Tim served as fairlife's Chief Operating Officer, where he led efforts to reinvent the dairy industry with innovative products and processing technologies. He also served as CEO of Athletes HoneyMilk, launching Core Power, and he co-founded The Good Cow Company in 1999, where he developed key technologies that influenced fairlife's success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to our Board of Directors. His experience in scaling businesses and driving innovation will be instrumental as we continue to fulfill our mission of creating better-for-you food," said Bill Besenhofer, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of The Fresh Factory. "We're confident his leadership will guide us through the next phase of sustainable growth and strengthen our commitment to transforming the food industry. On behalf of The Fresh Factory, I also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Besar for his outstanding contributions during his time on the Board. Besar's insights and guidance have been instrumental in helping drive our strategy and growth, and we are excited to have his continued support in an advisory capacity."

"I'm thrilled to join The Fresh Factory's Board of Directors during this exciting time in the Company's journey," commented Tim Doelman. "The Company's innovative approach to creating clean-label, better-for-you products is something I'm truly passionate about. With the growing demand for healthier food and beverages, I'm eager to help the team expand its impact and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the industry."

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the United States. As a public benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

