WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) announced on Thursday the appointment of Greg Schippers as Chief Financial Officer and Jack Connolly as Chief Legal Officer.Schippers has been serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer since November 2024. He has overall responsibility for the financial organization including financial planning, accounting, financial reporting, investor relations, treasury, internal audit and tax.Schippers joined DHI in 2014 as Vice President of Finance and Controller, taking on increasing responsibility during his tenure.Connolly has previously served as General Counsel since May 2023, joining DHI in July 2018 as an in-house corporate attorney.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX