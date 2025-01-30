WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $330 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $310 million, or $2.61 per share, last year.Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $219 million or $1.87 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $2.245 billion from $2.207 billion last year.Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $330 Mln. vs. $310 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.82 vs. $2.61 last year. -Revenue: $2.245 Bln vs. $2.207 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX