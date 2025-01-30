WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United States Steel Corp. (X):Earnings: -$89 million in Q4 vs. -$80 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.39 in Q4 vs. -$0.36 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$28 million or -$0.13 per share for the period.Analysts projected -$0.26 per share Revenue: $3.509 billion in Q4 vs. $4.144 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX