FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $81 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $219 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $81 million or $0.11 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $1.708 billion from $1.774 billion last year.Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $81 Mln. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $1.708 Bln vs. $1.774 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX