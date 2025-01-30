WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $22.43 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $20.71 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $22.43 Mln. vs. $20.71 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.07 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX