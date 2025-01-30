WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $456.7 million, or $3.00 per share. This compares with $389.9 million, or $2.52 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 17.1% to $1.827 billion from $1.560 billion last year.Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $456.7 Mln. vs. $389.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.00 vs. $2.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.827 Bln vs. $1.560 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX