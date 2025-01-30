WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $3.13 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $21.73 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 21.2% to $468.95 million from $386.82 million last year.Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $3.13 Mln. vs. $21.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $468.95 Mln vs. $386.82 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX