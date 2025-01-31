CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Origin Energy Limited (ORG.AX, OGFGF.PK) reported that its Australia Pacific LNG revenue for the December quarter was 14 percent higher than the prior year, at A$2.714 billion.Quarterly Australia Pacific LNG production was 172.2 PJ up 3 percent from the prior year.Electricity sales volumes were steady compared to the December 2023 quarter, with higher customer numbers and warmer weather offset by lower usage from solar uptake and energy efficiency.Gas volumes declined 9 per cent compared to the December 2023 quarter.The company now expects Australia Pacific LNG production for fiscal year 2025 to be 2 - 3 per cent lower at 670 - 690 PJ, compared to previous guidance of 685 - 710 PJ, with lower than expected benefits from well optimisation activities at Condabri, Talinga and Orana, as well as lower field performance and unplanned maintenance at non-operated assets.Despite lower production, unit capex and opex is unchanged at $3.9 - $4.3/GJ due to expected cost savings, partially offset by accelerated well optimisation activities in the second half.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX