WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp (SXI) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $1.3 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $19.1 million, or $1.61 per share, last year.Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $22.9 million or $1.91 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $189.8 million from $178.4 million last year.Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.3 Mln. vs. $19.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue: $189.8 Mln vs. $178.4 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX