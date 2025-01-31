SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company climbed 25.77% to 7.58 trillion won from 6.02 trillion won in the prior year. But quarterly attributable net income declined 22.55% from 9.78 trillion won reported in the third quarter.In the first quarter of 2025, while overall earnings improvement may be limited due to weakness in the semiconductors business, the company said it aims to pursue growth through increased sales of smartphones with differentiated AI experiences, as well as premium products in the Device eXperience (DX) Division.Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2025, earnings are expected to remain weak due to sluggish mobile demand and fixed-cost burden stemming from lower utilization rates.For 2025 as a whole, the company plans to enhance technological and product advantages in AI, continue to meet future demand for high-value-added products and drive sales growth in premium segments.In 2025, the overall TV market is expected to grow slightly in major emerging markets. In 2025, overall memory market demand is expected to recover from the second quarter. The Memory Business is reducing the portion of legacy DRAM and NAND products to align with market demand and accelerating the migration to cutting-edge nodes, the company said.Samsung's operating income for the fourth quarter surged to 6.49 trillion won from 2.82 trillion won in the prior year.Sales for the fourth quarter increased about 11.82% to 75.79 trillion won from 67.78 trillion won in the prior year.The Device Solutions Division posted 30.1 trillion won in consolidated revenue and 2.9 trillion Won in operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2024.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX