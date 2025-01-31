WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Maze Therapeutics Inc. (MAZE) announced that it has priced its upsized initial public offering of 8.75 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share.The company expects gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be $140.0 million.In addition, Maze Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.31 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on January 31, 2025, under the symbol MAZE. The offering is expected to close on February 3, 2025.J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, Leerink Partners and Guggenheim Securities are acting as the joint bookrunning managers for the offering. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX