WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Metsera Inc. (MTSR) announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 15.28 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share.The company expects gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Metsera, to be approximately $275.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters option to purchase additional shares.Metseras common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol MTSR on January 31, 2025.The offering is expected to close on February 3, 2025. In addition, Metsera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.29 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX