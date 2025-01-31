WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) announced that it has suspended its cash dividend, which was historically paid to stockholders on a quarterly basis. The company's cash needs over the next several years, particularly regarding litigation and debt refinancing, were important considerations in the decision to suspend the dividend.The company said it remains focused on successfully executing its strategic priorities and maintaining financial discipline, which it believes will deliver sustained value creation over the long term.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX